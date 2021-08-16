Midwest Orthopaedics At Rush Welcomes Newest Joint Replacement Specialist

CHICAGO, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The joint replacement section at Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush (MOR) is pleased to announce the addition of Rush Medical College graduate Omar Behery, MD. He returns to MOR following his orthopedic surgery residency training at NYU Langone Orthopedic Hospital (Hospital for Joint Diseases) in New York and his adult hip and knee joint reconstruction fellowship training at the OrthoCarolina Hip and Knee Center in Charlotte.

Dr. Behery will see patients in the MOR Naperville beginning Sept. 1, 2021 and in Joliet in November. Appointments can be scheduled now.

As a fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Behery specializes in minimally invasive hip and knee replacement as well as complex and revision hip and knee reconstruction. He provides his patients with the best available options to help them achieve their goals. He guides patients to the most appropriate treatment option to overcome their pain and loss of function, which may include physical therapy, joint injections, or surgery.

In addition to treating patients, Dr. Behery will continue to expand his academic research in patient outcomes following primary and revision hip and knee replacement. He has numerous peer-reviewed publications, podium presentations, and is an active member of the American Academy of Hip and Knee Surgeons.

DR. BEHERY'S SPECIAL PROCEDURES

Minimally invasive hip and knee surgery

Direct anterior hip replacement

Complex hip and knee joint reconstruction, revision joint replacement, infection surgery

Repair and reconstruction of periprosthetic hip and knee fractures

Robotic and computer navigation-assisted hip and knee replacement

Partial knee replacement

DR. BEHERY'S RESEARCH INTERESTS

Clinical Outcomes of Complex and Revision Hip and Knee Arthroplasty

Gait Biomechanics Following Joint Replacement

Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty

ABOUT MIDWEST ORTHOPAEDICS AT RUSH

MOR doctors are team physicians for the Chicago Bulls, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Fire Soccer Club and Joffrey Ballet, among others. U.S. News & World Report ranks the orthopedic program at Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, as No. 6 in the nation and it is the highest ranked program in Illinois and Indiana. MOR has offices in Chicago; Bensenville (PT), Geneva (PT); Lincoln Park (PT); Lockport (PT), Naperville; Oak Brook; Oak Park; Orland Park (PT), Park Ridge (PT) Westchester; Munster, IN; and coming soon to Joliet.

