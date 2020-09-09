Midwestern BioAg Announces Change in Ownership, Appointment of New CEO

BLUE MOUNDS, Wis., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Midwestern BioAg Holdings LLC ("MBA"), a special purpose acquisition vehicle formed by Skyline Global Partners LLC, announced Wednesday, September 9th, that it has acquired and provided significant additional capital to Midwestern BioAg Inc., a leader in sustainable and innovative biological agriculture. Michael Birger has been appointed as President and Chief Executive Officer for MBA. "We are committed to building on the 30-year history of the company to enhance sustainable success of our customers and the well-being of our employees," said Birger.

Previously, Birger worked as Vice President of Strategy and Corporate Development for Compass (NYSE: CMP), where he drove strategic growth and increased value through sourcing and structuring corporate investments in agriculture both domestically and internationally. Birger brings over 20 years of experience involving mergers, acquisition, divestitures and management of operating businesses and joint ventures. Business culture and staff engagement are at the core of his successful business leadership for driving strategic growth with meaningful outcomes.

"As an active investor in sustainable food/agriculture and Agtech, we were excited to partner with Michael Birger and the rest of the team as part of our commitment to Midwestern BioAg Holdings. We firmly believe in the vision and opportunities that lie ahead for outcome-based crop production," said Sachin Gupta, Partner with Skyline Global Partners.

Midwestern BioAg was founded in 1983 and its headquarters is located in Blue Mounds, WI. MBA works with both organic and conventional farms to improve crop yields, sustainably and profitably through a comprehensive, soil-centric, whole-farm management system.

"Our commitment to the success of our growers is stronger than ever. With the backing of our new owners and the dedication of our employees, we are prepared and poised for growth. I am humbled and excited to lead our team of experienced leaders and their partners in Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, and Indiana. Together we will continue to change farming practices with our proven biological approach, which will preserve soil health for generations to come," said Birger.

MBA's offering of field-proven products feed a balanced mineral diet to the soil and crop which stimulates soil life and enhances nutrient-use efficiency. Their products and approach address a farm's yield-limiting factors with balanced fertilizer blends that go beyond NPK to include calcium, sulfur and micronutrients, such as boron, magnesium and manganese. To learn more about Midwestern BioAg, visit www.MidwesternBioAg.com or www.Facebook.com/MidwesternBioAg.

About Skyline Global Partners:

Skyline Global Partners LLC (www.skylinegp.com) is a private equity firm based in Chicago, Illinois, focusing on buyouts and growth equity investments in the United States and Canada. Skyline targets companies in the food/agriculture, manufacturing, business services, and consumer product sectors.

SOURCE Midwestern BioAg Holdings LLC

