Miele Introduces New Little Giants Laundry System for Residential and Commercial Use

The new Miele Little Giants dryer has been named to the coveted ENERGY STAR Most Efficient list in 2020 for delivering cutting edge energy efficiency along with the latest in technological innovation. The ENERGY STAR Most Efficient rating represents the year's very best for energy savings and environmental protection.

"Whether it's the clothes your family wears every day or the textiles and fabrics that represent your business, the importance of disinfection and hygiene has never been clearer," said Glenn Liacouras, Managing Director, North America Business Unit Professional, Miele, Inc. "With our most versatile, efficient and technologically advanced laundry system to date, the new Little Giants machines bring over 120 years of Miele design innovation and product excellence to the widest array of customers to date. This is the ultimate solution for all laundry demands and offers an unmatched combination of fabric protection and energy efficiency."

The new machines feature Miele's patented Honeycomb™ Drum, which has been redesigned to ensure better wetting and drenching of textiles and improved dewatering in the spin cycle. Clothes and textiles come out of the wash cycle retaining less water, reducing the drying cycle and requiring significantly less electricity, water and total cycle time.

Miele Little Giants are German-engineered with high-quality materials and components, including heater elements made from corrosion-proof stainless steel and grease-resistant silicone components.

Both washer and dryer are available with a Lotus White or Stainless-Steel front, and in a stackable, small footprint for small spaces.

Miele Little Giants washing machines and dryers are available for order by contacting an authorized manufacturer representative/dealer or reaching Miele Professional directly at 1-800-991-9380 or online at www.mieleusa.com/pro/littlegiants.

Little Giants Washer at-a-glance:

M Touch Flex user interface (no buttons or dials)

19-gallon drum size (18 lb. capacity)

49-minute Cotton 140F program (with HW connection)

25-minute Express wash cycle

50+ programs; 5 customizable

High temperature disinfection programs (up to 200°F)

High spin speed - G Force up to 704 g

Cap Dosing

Bearing designed for 30,000 operating hours

Stackable or Side-by-Side configuration

96-hour delay start

Little Giants Dryer at-a-glance:

Heat pump dryer technology rated Energy Star Most Efficient

M Touch Flex user interface (no buttons or dials)

34-gallon drum size (18 lb. capacity)

35 programs; 5 customizable

FragranceDos capable

4D filtration system

Stackable or Side-by-Side configuration

About Miele

Founded in Germany in 1899 with a single promise of Immer Besser, a phrase meaning Forever Better, Miele is the world's leading manufacturer of premium domestic appliances with more than 20,100 employees, 12 production facilities and representation in nearly 100 countries. As a premium appliance brand represented on all continents, Miele is steadfastly committed to the highest quality, performance and environmental standards. Miele's range of exceptional consumer appliances includes: vacuum cleaners; laundry systems; rotary irons; dishwashers; ranges; built-in convection, speed, steam and combi-steam ovens; cooktops; ventilation hoods; refrigeration; wine storage and espresso/coffee systems. To learn more visit Miele USA, view our YouTube channel, and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

About Miele Professional

Miele Professional concentrates on the manufacturing of commercial products for industries using commercial dishwashers, commercial laundry technology and laboratory, medical and dental technology. Wherever innovative high-end products with an outstanding cleaning performance and high hygiene requirements are needed, Miele Professional wants to be the first choice.

Media Contact(s):

Tiny Mighty Communications –

Matt Tramel [email protected]; 608-338-2552

Paul Oakley [email protected]; 615-627-8917

SOURCE Miele USA - Professional

Related Links

https://www.mieleusa.com

