Mielle Organics Celebrates Their 7 Year Anniversary with Announcement of New Global Education Ambassador Keshia Knight Pulliam

"We chose Keshia Knight Pulliam as our new Global Education Ambassador because of her passion for providing opportunities for mentorship, education and venture capital for Black women," said Rodriguez. "Entering this next chapter of our journey with someone who is equally as passionate about building community entrepreneurship is a testament to what God has to come."

"I am elated to work with Mielle Organics to bring new education and venture capital opportunities to Black women worldwide," said Global Ambassador, Keshia Knight Pulliam. "It's amazing to partner with a company that has so much mutual synergy when it comes to sewing into our community. I'm honored to celebrate their 7-year anniversary."

Mielle Organics' Global Education Program will educate 60 applicants annually on the necessities for new and growing startups. At the end of the program, ten out of those 60 applicants will be chosen to travel to South Africa and compete for Series A funding in 2022.

Applications for Mielle's 2021 Global Certificate Program are now open through June 15. Winners will be announced on June 30. To learn more about Mielle Organics' 2021 Global Certificate Program and visit https://www.morethanastrand.com .

To take advantage of Mielle Organics' Big Anniversary Sale, visit https://mielleorganics.com .

