MIFF 2020 and Hmlet to Unveil Co-living Showcase

Recognised as a top 10 global furniture show and the largest in Southeast Asia, MIFF opens the buying season in Asia in 2020 from March 6-9 at the Malaysian International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) and Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC).

Singapore-based Hmlet is the fastest growing co-living operator in the Asia Pacific with 100 locations in Australia, Hong Kong, Japan and Singapore. Started in 2016, it provides custom-designed homes and living space which are highly popular with expatriates and mobile urban professionals.

The Hmlet showcase will be located in MITEC. It will feature furniture hand-picked from well-established manufacturers with a reputation of being highly attuned to market trends, such as Inception Design, Johann & Joann, Luxury Sleep, Sinhuiwan Furniture, Deesse Furniture, Wasaniaga and Home Best Enterprise, which are exhibiting in MIFF.

These companies are known for their contemporary take on a wide range of home furniture from living room, dining and kitchen, bedroom, case goods to luxurious bedding, made from premium wood, laminated veneer, natural latex and other quality materials.

"We are delighted to partner Hmlet on this unique initiative to bring new experience and business ideas to trade buyers. When it comes to co-living space, the selection of furnishings can be very challenging. Furniture must resonate with the tastes of a group of individuals, it has to be functional yet stylish, space saving, and exude a feel of home. Such products are driving market growth and they can be sourced right here in MIFF," said Ms Karen Goi, General Manager of MIFF.

"Hmlet is excited to partner with MIFF, reflecting the growing footprint of our business across borders. The collaboration reinforces our commitment to provide our members with custom-designed homes and innovative solutions for a refreshing balance of flexible living and a sense of community, a place they can socialise and feel totally at home," said Seb Worthington, Chief Product Officer at Hmlet.

MIFF 2020 is the 26th business year of the trade show. Over 600 Malaysian and foreign exhibitors and as well as 20,000 visitors from around the world are expected.

Online pre-registration of visitors to MIFF is open until 15 Feb 2020.

