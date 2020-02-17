MIFF 2020 Rescheduled to June 30 - July 3

According to Informa Markets, the Organiser of MIFF 2020, the decision is taken with regret after careful consideration and close consultations with stakeholders. There are a lot of uncertainties arising from travel disruptions and other circumstances due to concerns of the COVID-19 situation. Some countries have recently issued travel advisories and companies are restricting travel of their executives.

"In light of the constantly evolving situation, we have taken the difficult decision to reschedule the event. We appreciate the international buyers who had looked forward to attending the show in March and hope to have their continued support to attend on the new date. MIFF has built a global reputation over the past 25 years and serves buyers from 140 countries and regions. With the new dates, we will continue our work to generate more business opportunities for the show. Also, we offer our sincere sympathies to those who have been affected by the virus in China and other countries," said Datuk Dr Tan Chin Huat, Founder and Chairman of MIFF.

"The COVID-19 situation in Malaysia is under control. The health situation is being managed by the Ministry of Health, National Disaster Management Agency and various other ministries and agencies under a committee chaired by the Deputy Prime Minister of Malaysia, YAB Dato' Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail. We have been adhering to the precautions and safety measures as recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and are taking their guidance and recommendations seriously. We understand the Organiser of MIFF's decision to reschedule the show due to the impact on international travels and other commercial considerations. It is my sincere hope that the delegates would benefit from the event and take the opportunity to experience Malaysia in conjunction with Visit Malaysia 2020. On behalf of MyCEB, I look forward to welcoming all international buyers to Malaysia and wish all of you an enjoyable and fruitful event in June 2020," said Dato' Sri Abdul Khani bin Daud, Chief Executive Officer of Malaysia Convention & Exhibition Bureau (MyCEB).

MIFF is the biggest furniture trade show in Southeast Asia. In 2019, the show drew over 600 Malaysian and foreign exhibitors and more than 20,000 visitors including over 6,000 international buyers.

MIFF is Southeast Asia's most global and largest industry trade show of its kind serving 20,000 furniture professionals from 140 countries across the world. Held annually in March, the show offers a comprehensive selection of all kinds of home and commercial furniture including Malaysia's renowned top-quality wood furniture and the most extensive office solutions in the region. Since its inception in 1995, the show is an UFI-approved event by The Global Association for Exhibition Industry. MIFF is organised by Informa Markets in Malaysia (known as UBM Malaysia), which is a part of Informa PLC, a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B event organiser in the world.

