MIG Global Brings Savanta Into Americas

Recent reports highlight that Next15 Communications had a net revenue of £224m for the year ended 31st January 2019, with organic growth of 6.4% on a constant currency basis, and pre-tax profit up 23% to £36m. Savanta stood out with organic growth of 30.6%.

Underpinned by the vision to 'Make Better Decisions', Savanta's goal is to re-engineer research to fuel faster, easier and more effective decision making for marketers and insight professionals at client-side and agency organizations. To do so, Savanta is combining the benefits of a smaller agency with deep specialist expertise and a tailored, client-first approach with the resources of a larger organization. Savanta has a global workforce of 200 staff, including an innovation team of 20, and 5 offices worldwide.

"As we operate under the unified Savanta brand, we now make it simple for insights professionals to plug in anywhere on the research continuum with our unified offering," said Savanta's Americas CEO, Vin DeRobertis, "Our distinctiveness of insights, data and products with our expertise across the spectrum make an attractive offering across the insights lifecycle."

Former Chief Strategy Officer of MIG Global, DeRobertis, will head up all activity from Savanta's New York headquarters, working alongside Yaron Brenman, General Manager of the Americas region. Kyle Gollins joins the senior Savanta team in New York as Vice President of Client Development.

Adding to the existing Toronto team, we welcome Lily Nguyen, Senior Project Manager; Nermin Aga PhD., Senior Project Manager; Davide Lombardi Senior Consultant and Jeremy Mullin, Director – Client Development.

"Our specialist team boasts unrivaled expertise. Yaron has made a huge contribution to our success since he joined when we acquired thinqonline in 2018. I'm delighted that he'll now be taking on this wider role in the enlarged business. Yaron will work across the Americas and with Kyle building closer relationships with clients, we're anticipating substantial business growth this year," DeRobertis added.

Savanta offers clients a full range of intelligence services, including:

Bespoke research – tailored solutions built using specialists from Savanta's Industry and Methodology Practices

– tailored solutions built using specialists from Savanta's Industry and Methodology Practices Data collection and analysis – access to 100 million respondents through a proprietary technology platform

– access to 100 million respondents through a proprietary technology platform Intelligence products – including the BrandVue and MarketVue reputation tracking solutions

"The world has changed fundamentally in the last decade – we're inundated with information and face overwhelming complexity. The most successful businesses decode this nuanced environment and make fast, nimble, impactful decisions. Insight is central to this, but the old agency model is too slow and too blunt. Savanta is here to shake that up," concluded Roger Perowne, Global CEO.

