Mighty Macros Expands with New Plant-Based Menu

LOS ANGELES, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MACROS, Australia's leading healthy meal delivery brand, is pleased to announce the addition of organic plant-based meal options to its U.S. meal delivery service, Mighty Macros.

Designed by dietitians and flavored by chefs, Mighty Macros' new ready-to-eat plant-based meals come in a variety of tasty options like Singapore Noodle Stir Fry, Loaded Veggie Stew, Tex Mex Hash and Champion Chickpea Curry. The clean plant protein is sourced from high-quality organic legumes, nuts, seeds and non-GMO tofu and tempeh – delivering a delicious and nutrient-dense meal without the use of animal products.

"We know many customers want to incorporate more plant-based foods into their diet, but often don't know how to address their nutritional needs," says James Hughes, RD, Mighty Macros' in-house dietitian. "The portion size as well as the protein, carbohydrate and fat content of Mighty Macros' plant-based meals are meticulously calculated to cater to various health and fitness goals—taking the guesswork, ingredient research and meal prep out of the equation. Our regularly updated chef-made menu provides variety, well-rounded meals and peace of mind that consumers are getting the fuel they need while keeping their diets clean."

Like Mighty Macros' other meals, the new plant-based offerings are GMO-free, organic, fresh (never frozen!), low in sodium, dairy-free, packed with protein and free from all artificial colors and flavors, refined sugar, additives and preservatives. The new additions are available in the Weight Loss, Sculpt, Perform and Gain meal plans.

Mighty Macros currently delivers to the West Coast, Mountain States, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas and Kentucky and is rapidly expanding. Each meal retails for $8.70 to $11.50 depending on the meal plan and number of meals per delivery. For more information or to order, please visit mightymacros.com.

About Mighty Macros

Designed by dietitians and flavored by chefs, Mighty Macros is a convenient, healthy meal delivery service for people no matter where they are on their fitness journey. Founded by the same team that created Australia's leading performance meal delivery service, MACROS, Mighty Macros has one mission: make clean and healthy meals accessible to all. For more information, please visit mightymacros.com or engage with the brand on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

