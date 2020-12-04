Migraine class value-based contracts drive quality and value to payers and patients for Emgality® and REYVOW®

EAGAN, Minn., Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Migraine is a disabling disease that costs families 70% more in health care expenses than families without a migraine sufferer1. Finding solutions that are cost effective and produce better health outcomes for health plans and members became foundational in the development of migraine class value-based contracts between Prime Therapeutics LLC (Prime) and Eli Lilly and Company.

Two migraine medications by Lilly, Emgality® and REYVOW®, have been Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved in the past two years. In the highly competitive migraine drug class, Prime and Lilly found a new opportunity with these recently approved medicines to gather data from Prime's real-world population around cost and patient outcomes through value-based contracting.

Separate value-based contracts were developed for Emgality and REYVOW. Both contracts measure members' costs while the Emgality value-based contract also measures member outcomes.

Migraine is the third most prevalent disease in the world, with 12% of the population suffering from it. According to the Medical Expenditures Panel Survey, the total unadjusted cost among patients with migraine in the U.S. is estimated to be as high as $56 billion annually.2

"Driving to high value and affordable cost of medicines is top priority for our health plan clients and members," said Kelly McGrail-Pokuta, vice president, pharmaceutical trade relations at Prime. "These value-based contracts create a measurable agreement with Lilly that we will see positive results from their medications."

Libby Driscoll, vice president of Lilly Neurosciences, shared, "We are committed to providing novel treatments for people battling migraine, a prevalent yet under-recognized, debilitating disease. We're pleased to partner with Prime to ensure access to our innovative and effective medicines including Emgality and REYVOW. By partnering with Prime on these agreements, we confidently stand behind the value our migraine medicines offer patients in a real-world setting and the value they deliver for the health system."

See this whitepaper from July 2020 to learn more about how Prime and Lilly work together to support patient-centered value-based arrangements for prescription drugs.

About Prime Therapeutics

Prime Therapeutics LLC (Prime) makes health care work better by helping people get the medicine they need to feel better and live well. Prime provides total drug management solutions for health plans, employers, and government programs including Medicare and Medicaid. The company processes claims and offers clinical services for people with complex medical conditions. Prime serves more than 30 million people. It is collectively owned by 18 Blue Cross and Blue Shield Plans, subsidiaries or affiliates of those plans. For more information visit www.primetherapeutics.com or follow @Prime_PBM on Twitter.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Lilly is a global healthcare leader that unites caring with discovery to make life better for people around the world. We were founded more than a century ago by a man committed to creating high-quality medicines that meet real needs, and today we remain true to that mission in all our work. Across the globe, Lilly employees work to discover and bring life-changing medicines to those who need them, improve the understanding and management of disease, and give back to communities through philanthropy and volunteerism. To learn more about Lilly, please visit us at lilly.com and lilly.com/newsroom.

