Migraine drugs market in Latin America 2023-2027: 5-Year (2017-2021) historic industry size and analysis of 15 vendors and 7 countries - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The migraine drugs market size in Latin America is estimated to increase by USD 82.31 million from 2022 to 2027, with an accelerated CAGR of 5.82%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historical (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segmentation, and region.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Latin America Migraine Drugs Market 2023-2027

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors has been conducted to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak. The bargaining power of buyers and suppliers and the threat of new entrants, rivalry, and substitutes have also been analyzed and rated between LOW-HIGH to provide a holistic view of market favorability.

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and NEUTRAL.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The migraine drugs market in Latin America report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 vendors listed below –

Amgen Inc.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Bausch Health Co. Inc.

Bayer AG

Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Eli Lilly and Co.

Endo International Plc

Ethypharm SAS

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

H Lundbeck AS

IntelGenx Technologies Corp.

Klaria Pharma Holding AB

Kowa Co. Ltd.

OptiNose Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi SA

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

UCB SA

Chart and data table on 5-year historic (2017-2021) market size, comparative analysis of segments, and Y-o-Y growth of migraine drugs market in Latin America

The market is segmented by end-user (hospital, retail, and online) and therapy (preventive treatment and abortive treatment).

Based on therapy, the preventive treatment segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period.

Preventive treatments are aimed at reducing the frequency and severity of migraine attacks. Some of the medications that are considered effective for preventing migraines are beta-blockers, divalproex sodium, and topiramate.

The availability of solutions, such as Cefaly and gammaCore, is expected to propel the growth of the preventive treatment segment during the forecast period.

The increasing prevalence of migraine is notably driving the migraine drugs market growth in Latin America

The prevalence of migraine in the region is growing significantly, which is fueling the demand for migraine drugs. Brazil has the most number of migraine patients in the region, followed by Colombia, Ecuador, Venezuela, Mexico, and Argentina. Migraine is more prevalent among women due to causes such as hormonal fluctuations. In addition, hormonal medications such as oral contraceptives may aggravate the symptoms. Thus, the rising prevalence of migraine, especially among women, will increase the demand for migraine drugs in Latin America during the forecast period.

Chart and data table on historical market size (2017-2021), historic industry size, and analysis of 15 vendors and 7 countries

The market is segmented by region (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, and Rest of Latin America). An analysis of key leading countries has been included.

Mexico was one of the biggest contributors to the migraine drugs market in Latin America in 2022, and it is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Growth in healthcare infrastructure in Mexico will positively contribute to the growth of the migraine drugs market in the country during the forecast period. The growing population, sedentary lifestyle, and rising prevalence of neurological disorders will also drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The outbreak of COVID-19 led to a slowdown in the growth of the migraine drugs market in Mexico in the first half of 2020 due to disruption in supply chain operations during lockdowns. However, after the lifting of lockdowns and the initiation of large-scale vaccination drives, the growth momentum of the market increased. During the forecast period, the increasing adoption of e-commerce channels, the redesigning of distribution channels, and the revival of supply chain operations will foster the growth of the migraine drugs market in Mexico during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this migraine drugs market in Latin America report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the migraine drugs market in Latin America between 2023 and 2027

between 2023 and 2027 Precise estimation of the size of the migraine drugs market size in Latin America and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of migraine drugs market vendors in Latin America

Migraine Drugs Market in Latin America Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 148 Base year 2022 Historic Period 2017 -2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.82% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 82.31 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.89 Regional analysis Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, and Rest of Latin America Competitive landscape Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bausch Health Co. Inc., Bayer AG, Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Endo International Plc, Ethypharm SAS, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, H Lundbeck AS, IntelGenx Technologies Corp., Klaria Pharma Holding AB, Kowa Co. Ltd., OptiNose Inc., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and UCB SA Market Dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Therapy



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Latin America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 15: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Latin America : Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 17: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Migraine Drugs Market in Latin America 2017 - 2021

2017 - 2021 Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Migraine Drugs Market in Latin America 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Therapy Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Therapy Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-User Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 22: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 23: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 24: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 25: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 26: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 27: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 28: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Therapy

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 29: Chart on Therapy - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Therapy - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Therapy

Exhibit 31: Chart on Comparison by Therapy



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Comparison by Therapy

6.3 Preventive treatment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 33: Chart on Preventive treatment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Preventive treatment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Preventive treatment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Preventive treatment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Abortive treatment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 37: Chart on Abortive treatment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Abortive treatment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Abortive treatment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Abortive treatment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Therapy

Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by Therapy ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 42: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 44: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Hospital - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Hospital - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Hospital - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Hospital - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Hospital - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Retail - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Retail - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 54: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 58: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 59: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 60: Chart on Market share by geography - 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market share by geography - 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 62: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 64: Chart on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Chart on Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 68: Chart on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Chart on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Argentina - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 72: Chart on Argentina - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Argentina - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on Argentina - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Argentina - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Chile - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 76: Chart on Chile - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Chile - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on Chile - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Chile - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Rest of Latin America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 80: Chart on Rest of Latin America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Rest of Latin America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on Rest of Latin America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Rest of Latin America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 84: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 85: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 86: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 87: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 88: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 89: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 90: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 AbbVie Inc.

Exhibit 91: AbbVie Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 92: AbbVie Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 93: AbbVie Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 Amgen Inc.

Exhibit 94: Amgen Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 95: Amgen Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 96: Amgen Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Exhibit 97: Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 100: Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 Bayer AG

Exhibit 102: Bayer AG - Overview



Exhibit 103: Bayer AG - Business segments



Exhibit 104: Bayer AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: Bayer AG - Segment focus

12.7 Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 106: Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 107: Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 108: Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 109: Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.8 Eli Lilly and Co.

Exhibit 111: Eli Lilly and Co. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Eli Lilly and Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Eli Lilly and Co. - Key offerings

12.9 Endo International Plc

Exhibit 114: Endo International Plc - Overview



Exhibit 115: Endo International Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 116: Endo International Plc - Key news



Exhibit 117: Endo International Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Endo International Plc - Segment focus

12.10 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Exhibit 119: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Overview



Exhibit 120: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 121: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Segment focus

12.11 H Lundbeck AS

Exhibit 123: H Lundbeck AS - Overview



Exhibit 124: H Lundbeck AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: H Lundbeck AS - Key offerings

12.12 IntelGenx Technologies Corp.

Exhibit 126: IntelGenx Technologies Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 127: IntelGenx Technologies Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: IntelGenx Technologies Corp. - Key offerings

12.13 Klaria Pharma Holding AB

Exhibit 129: Klaria Pharma Holding AB - Overview



Exhibit 130: Klaria Pharma Holding AB - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Klaria Pharma Holding AB - Key offerings

12.14 Kowa Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 132: Kowa Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Kowa Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Kowa Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.15 Pfizer Inc.

Exhibit 135: Pfizer Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Pfizer Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Pfizer Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 138: Pfizer Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 139: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 140: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 141: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 142: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

12.17 UCB SA

Exhibit 144: UCB SA - Overview



Exhibit 145: UCB SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: UCB SA - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 147: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 148: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 149: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 150: Research methodology



Exhibit 151: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 152: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 153: List of abbreviations

