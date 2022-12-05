Migraine drugs market in Latin America 2023-2027: 5-Year (2017-2021) historic industry size and analysis of 15 vendors and 7 countries - Technavio

Dec 05, 2022, 20:00 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The migraine drugs market size in Latin America is estimated to increase by USD 82.31 million from 2022 to 2027, with an accelerated CAGR of 5.82%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historical (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segmentation, and region.
Qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors has been conducted to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak. The bargaining power of buyers and suppliers and the threat of new entrants, rivalry, and substitutes have also been analyzed and rated between LOW-HIGH to provide a holistic view of market favorability.
- One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.
- Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and NEUTRAL.
- Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.
The migraine drugs market in Latin America report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 vendors listed below –
- Amgen Inc.
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Bausch Health Co. Inc.
- Bayer AG
- Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd.
- Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.
- Eli Lilly and Co.
- Endo International Plc
- Ethypharm SAS
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc
- H Lundbeck AS
- IntelGenx Technologies Corp.
- Klaria Pharma Holding AB
- Kowa Co. Ltd.
- OptiNose Inc.
- Pfizer Inc.
- Sanofi SA
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- UCB SA
Chart and data table on 5-year historic (2017-2021) market size, comparative analysis of segments, and Y-o-Y growth of migraine drugs market in Latin America
- The market is segmented by end-user (hospital, retail, and online) and therapy (preventive treatment and abortive treatment).
- Based on therapy, the preventive treatment segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period.
- Preventive treatments are aimed at reducing the frequency and severity of migraine attacks. Some of the medications that are considered effective for preventing migraines are beta-blockers, divalproex sodium, and topiramate.
- The availability of solutions, such as Cefaly and gammaCore, is expected to propel the growth of the preventive treatment segment during the forecast period.
The increasing prevalence of migraine is notably driving the migraine drugs market growth in Latin America
The prevalence of migraine in the region is growing significantly, which is fueling the demand for migraine drugs. Brazil has the most number of migraine patients in the region, followed by Colombia, Ecuador, Venezuela, Mexico, and Argentina. Migraine is more prevalent among women due to causes such as hormonal fluctuations. In addition, hormonal medications such as oral contraceptives may aggravate the symptoms. Thus, the rising prevalence of migraine, especially among women, will increase the demand for migraine drugs in Latin America during the forecast period.
Chart and data table on historical market size (2017-2021), historic industry size, and analysis of 15 vendors and 7 countries
The market is segmented by region (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, and Rest of Latin America). An analysis of key leading countries has been included.
- Mexico was one of the biggest contributors to the migraine drugs market in Latin America in 2022, and it is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Growth in healthcare infrastructure in Mexico will positively contribute to the growth of the migraine drugs market in the country during the forecast period. The growing population, sedentary lifestyle, and rising prevalence of neurological disorders will also drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.
- The outbreak of COVID-19 led to a slowdown in the growth of the migraine drugs market in Mexico in the first half of 2020 due to disruption in supply chain operations during lockdowns. However, after the lifting of lockdowns and the initiation of large-scale vaccination drives, the growth momentum of the market increased. During the forecast period, the increasing adoption of e-commerce channels, the redesigning of distribution channels, and the revival of supply chain operations will foster the growth of the migraine drugs market in Mexico during the forecast period.
What are the key data covered in this migraine drugs market in Latin America report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the migraine drugs market in Latin America between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the migraine drugs market size in Latin America and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of migraine drugs market vendors in Latin America
Browse for Technavio's Health Care Market Reports
