Migraine Therapeutics Market to Grow by USD 1.06 Billion During 2021-2025|Technavio

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Migraine Therapeutics Market Analysis Report by Product (drugs and devices) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions.

The migraine therapeutics market is driven by the increase in the number of patients suffering from migraines. In addition, the rising advances in migraine therapeutics are anticipated to boost the growth of the migraine therapeutics market.

The overdose of pain-relief medicines can also lead to migraines. The frequent use of some medications can lead to the development of a disabling condition termed medication-overuse headache (MOH). Some of the other reasons that trigger migraine are lack of sleep, hunger, changes in the weather, excessive stimulation of the senses, and stress. Women are considered to be more susceptible to migraines and less responsive to migraine treatment. The fluctuations in estrogen levels affect the cells in the brain. Estrogen creates an electrical phenomenon in women's brains called cortical spreading depression, which is considered to be associated with migraine. The high prevalence of migraines across the world is expected to increase the demand for migraine therapeutics.

Major Five Migraine Therapeutics Companies:

AbbVie Inc.

AbbVie Inc. operates business through Unified Business. The company provides acute treatment for Migraines with or without Aura in adults, under the brand name UBRELVY.

Amgen Inc.

Amgen Inc. operates business through Unified Business Segment. The company provides treatment for Migraines under the brand name Aimovig.

eNeura Inc.

eNeura Inc. operates business through the Unified segment. The company provides acute and prophylactic treatment of migraine headaches in adolescents (age 12 and older) and adults under the brand name sTMS mini.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

GlaxoSmithKline Plc operates business through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The company provides treatment to Migraine under the brand name Excedrin.

Grunenthal GmbH

Grunenthal GmbH operates business through the Unified segment. The company provides Zolmitriptan under the brand names Zoning and AscoTop for acute treatment of Migraines.

Migraine Therapeutics Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)

Drugs - size and forecast 2020-2025

Devices - size and forecast 2020-2025

Migraine Therapeutics Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Asia - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 ROW - size and forecast 2020-2025

