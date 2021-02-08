Migraine World Summit Premieres Online March 17th - 25th, 2021

As our lives have been turned upside down by the COVID pandemic, there has been a troubling rise in the severity and occurrence of migraine attacks for 70% of people with migraine 1 . The mission of MWS – to lessen the global burden of migraine – is more critical now than ever before. MWS explores this timely topic, and many others during its 9-day virtual summit.

Who: Migraine World Summit will feature interviews with 32 top experts from around the world on a range of topics novel and in-depth related to migraine, including:

Unlocking the Mystery of Migraine Pathogenesis with Peter Goadsby , MD, PhD, President of American Headache Society, Professor of Neurology, UCLA School of Medicine

with , President of American Headache Society, Professor of Neurology, UCLA School of Medicine The Weight/Migraine Connection with Dale Bond PhD , Professor of Psychiatry and Human Behavior at The Miriam Hospital and the Brown Alpert Medical School

with , Professor of Psychiatry and Human Behavior at The Miriam Hospital and the Brown Alpert Medical School Sex Headaches: Serious or Just Awkward ? with Katherine Hamilton , MD , assistant professor in clinical neurology at Penn Medicine

with , assistant professor in clinical neurology at Penn Medicine Movement, Exercise and Migraine with Richard Lipton , MD , Professor, The Saul R. Korey Department of Neurology, Edwin S. Lowe Chair in Neurology, Director, Montefiore Headache Center

with , Professor, The Saul R. Korey Department of Neurology, Edwin S. Lowe Chair in Neurology, Director, Montefiore Headache Center Finding Resilience in a COVID Era with Noah Rosen , MD, FAHS , Associate Professor in Neurology and Psychiatry at the Zucker School of Medicine at Northwell Health, Adjunct Assistant Professor of Neurology at Albert Einstein College of Medicine

with , , Associate Professor in Neurology and Psychiatry at the Zucker School of Medicine at Northwell Health, Adjunct Assistant Professor of Neurology at Albert Einstein College of Medicine Brain-Healthy Nutrition for Migraine with Belinda Savage-Edwards , MD , Crestwood Medical Center

with , Crestwood Medical Center 2021 Strategies for Managing Chronic Migraine with Carrie Dougherty , MD, FAHS, Associate Professor of Neurology, Fellowship Program Director, Headache Medicine, Assistant Residency Program Director, Neurology, MedStar Georgetown University Hospital

What: Migraine World Summit is an annual online event designed for people living with migraine and headache disease. Its mission is to lessen the global burden of migraine and offer hope, education, and support to patients with free access to world-leading experts. The full line up of all 32 experts can be found here .

Where : Migraine World Summit will stream live online from March 17th -25th at migraineworldsummit.com and be available to purchase for on-demand access thereafter. Visit migraineworldsummit.com to register and view the full schedule. Each day's recordings become available at 3:00 pm ET daily.

Why: Migraine is a debilitating and painful neurological disease that is under-recognized, undertreated and frequently misunderstood as "just a headache." Despite one in seven people living with this incapacitating condition worldwide, finding access to qualified healthcare professionals can be difficult. In addition, because migraine is so often misunderstood, there is a high level of stigma, especially in the workplace where it can be perceived to compromise performance. The Migraine World Summit educates and empowers patients with information and hope from top experts, helping to destigmatize the disease so patients can get the care and support they need.

MWS Founders

Migraine World Summit hosts Paula K. Dumas and Carl Cincinnato are former Fortune 500 executives whose lives and careers were disrupted by chronic migraine. Together, they produce Migraine World Summit to bring world-class insights to fellow patients, while raising money for more research. "It's been a difficult year for many people but especially those with chronic migraine and headache disorders. The 2021 Migraine World Summit will provide hope and practical tips for those who feel isolated," said Ms. Dumas. "There has been significant innovation, research, and new treatments made available recently. What your doctor can offer you today is not the same as it was just a year ago. The 2021 Migraine World Summit will share the very latest new treatment and therapies to help our community," said Mr. Cincinnato.

About Migraine World Summit

Migraine World Summit is a 9-day online event that interviews world-leading migraine experts from institutions such as the Mayo Clinic, International Headache Society, Georgetown and Brown Universities, and the Albert Einstein College of Medicine. The online event unites the global community of physicians, researchers, nonprofits, celebrities, and advocates to help provide answers for millions of people struggling with migraine. Each year the Migraine World Summit helps raise funds for over a dozen migraine nonprofits and organizations who are supporting the community through research and patient advocacy.

For more information about the Migraine World Summit please visit https://migraineworldsummit.com

