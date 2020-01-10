Miguel Rivera's New Book Huellas De Mi Caminar, Is An Inspiring Narrative Of A Boy's Hardworking Life That Illuminates Compassion

Miguel Rivera said this about his book: " Footprints of My Walk is a live experience that makes our mind flow to interpret it through our emotions and intense sense, which allows us to remember it with the hope that we all have equal status when embarking on our path. It is a story of the walk of a dreamer who only longed to 'study' to become someone in life and help his family.

The protagonist, with his multiple situations lived, at his young age was bashing his growth and development based on painful and negative experiences, which led him to live extreme situations that make the strength, humility, and hope germinate in that dreamer. Improve your situation and characteristics that predominate in your interior despite the sad look and restrained word.

Sometimes captive of his own diary life only against the world and overwhelmed by the situation of loneliness and poverty that surrounds him, our story leads us to reflect on the one hand—the presence of God in our lives—and clearly shows the guidelines for our walk; and although we do not achieve what we set out, it takes us by the hand toward what we need for our good and its glory. And on the other hand, it teaches us that in the world there are many people who, although they do not know us, are able to contribute in all aspects of life because they believe in you and that there will always be a better tomorrow for everyone. This narration invites us to walk more slowly through life and that we not only just look but also need to see around us that there is always someone who needs help. Surely today it won't be you, but there will always be others."

Published by Page Publishing, Miguel Rivera's new book Huellas de Mi Caminar presents a captivating true story that evokes courage, resilience, and thoughtfulness as one treads life in the hopes of transforming it for the better.

Consumers who wish to be awed by the young boy's strength in surpassing challenges and negativity can purchase Huellas de Mi Caminar in any bookstore, or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

