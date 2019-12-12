Mihael H. Polymeropoulos, MD, President and CEO of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., to Receive The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine Trailblazer Award

WASHINGTON, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Vanda) (Nasdaq: VNDA) announced today that The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, a nonprofit with more than 12,000 doctor members, will present its inaugural Trailblazer Award to Mihael H. Polymeropoulos, MD, Vanda's President and CEO. The honor has been given to acknowledge Dr. Polymeropoulos for his leadership and unwavering commitment to modernize drug testing and improve human safety.

"I am honored to receive this award from the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine and to be recognized for our efforts to abandon unscientific, low-resolution animal testing and adopt modern, human-based scientific methods to advance human drug safety," said Dr. Polymeropoulos.

For more information on the Trailblazer Award announcement visit: https://www.pcrm.org/news/news-releases/vanda-pharmaceuticals-president-receives-award-work-prevent-fda-dog-tests

ABOUT VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.:

Vanda is a leading global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. For more on Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., please visit www.vandapharma.com.

