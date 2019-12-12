Mihir Shukla of Automation Anywhere Awarded as a 'Best CEO' from Comparably

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Automation Anywhere® a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), today announced the company's CEO and co-founder, Mihir Shukla, has been named one of the top 50 'Best CEOs' for large companies from Comparably.

The winners of Comparably's 'Best CEOs' Awards received the highest ratings by employees who provided anonymous feedback about their chief executive officers on the Comparably site within the past year.

"Mihir's incredible vision and strong leadership since the company's inception has enabled our talented team members from around the world to unify their strengths to innovate faster, and catapult the adoption of RPA and AI technologies, where bots and humans collaborate to automate end-to-end business processes," said Nancy Hauge, Chief Human Resource Officer at Automation Anywhere. "We are honored to be recognized by Comparably, as this is a true testament to Mihir and the company's unwavering commitment to creating a diverse and inclusive environment where employees can do their best work."

This honor follows an exciting year at Automation Anywhere which included some of the following 2019 highlights:

Receiving $290 million in Series B funding with a post money valuation of $6.8 billion .

in Series B funding with a post money valuation of . Launching Automation Anywhere Enterprise A2019 - the world's first and only purely web-based and cloud native Digital Workforce platform.

Acquiring Klevops – fast forwarding the RPA category to Attended Automation 2.0 where managers can easily orchestrate workstreams across a team of employees and bots, driving a higher level of employee productivity and improved customer experience.

"Employers who create workplaces that inspire, encourage, and support all voices and contributions are critical to business growth, creativity, and innovation," said Comparably CEO Jason Nazar. "Visionary, innovative, and transparent are three words employees consistently use about Mihir Shukla and his executive team at Automation Anywhere, earning the organization its place among the exceptional leaders on our Best CEOs list."

To learn more about current career opportunities at Automation Anywhere visit https://www.automationanywhere.com/company/careers

Interact with Automation Anywhere:

Visit our website: https://www.automationanywhere.com/

Check out our monthly webinar series BotVisions : https://www.automationanywhere.com/company/webinars

Follow us on Twitter: @AutomationAnywh

Explore with us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/automation_anywhere/

Connect with us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/automation-anywhere

About Automation Anywhere

Automation Anywhere is a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), empowering customers to automate end-to-end business processes with software bots – digital workers that perform repetitive and manual tasks, resulting in dramatic productivity gains, improved customer experience and more engaged employees. The company offers the world's only web-based and cloud native intelligent automation platform combining RPA, artificial intelligence, machine learning and analytics right out of the box, to help organizations rapidly start and scale their process automation journey. With offices in more than 40 countries and a global network of 1,200 partners, Automation Anywhere has deployed over 1.7 million bots to support some of the world's largest enterprises across all industries. For additional information, visit www.automationanywhere.com.

SOURCE Automation Anywhere

Related Links

http://www.automationanywhere.com

