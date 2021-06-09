Mike Burns Named New Vice President of Omnichannel Sales, Pacific Northwest, for SagaCity Media

Mr. Burns comes to SagaCity to lead its two original and beloved city publications first started by CEO and Cofounder Nicole Vogel in 2003 and 2006 respectively. With two decades of regional sales expertise with Advance Local, Gannett Company | USA Today Network, and Freedom Communications, Mr. Burns will apply his significant leadership and customer acumen to SagaCity as it continues to reinvest in its future as America's preeminent lifestyle content and regional media brand.

"Since the dawn of business, owners and marketers have asked the same question: 'How do I acquire and retain customers? And how do I do it efficiently and cost effectively?' The answer to that question has changed and continues to change rapidly," said Ms. Vogel.

"Mike has always put himself at the crossroads of customers and solutions, challenging himself to understand and implement the latest tools and innovations," she added. "That future-forward perspective, rooted in a desire to help local advertisers succeed, makes him the ideal candidate to lead our sales divisions in both Portland and Seattle."

With its digital-first business model, SagaCity has accelerated its focus across the web, live event streaming, search, e-news, social, customized sponsorships, and content services in all major lifestyle categories including: travel, real estate, home services, restaurants, health, shopping, arts, entertainment, and city life.

"As we emerge from this pandemic, it's more important than ever that we give businesses the smartest, most effective marketing efforts," said Ms. Vogel. "No one is more capable of producing great results than Mike."

Mr. Burns will focus on acquiring new customers and market categories that have gained traction, local relevance, and lifestyle appeal during the pandemic – from telehealth and pet care to home services and direct-to-consumer shopping. Helping existing advertisers grow their business and tell their story remains top priority during this critical time of recovery.

"Mike's infectious passion for positive change, revenue growth and pragmatic turnaround strategies also catapults our ability to showcase national and regional advertisers in local markets," adds Brad Schrepferman, Senior Vice President of Omnichannel Sales.

"We are seeing more businesses, educators and non-profits shift their marketing budgets to hyperlocal, highly-personalized advertising in early adopter, influencer cities," he said, reflecting on the mood in the Pacific Northwest to drive innovation, inclusion, and local wisdom around climate change, social equity and more.

As SagaCity expands its digital footprint, Portland Monthly and Seattle Met will continue to create award-winning photography, design and in-depth editorial analysis of issues facing the region. Recently, both publications earned national acclaim with eight top prizes from the 2021 City and Regional Magazine Association (CRMA) and 2021 Maggie Awards.

"It's an exciting time to join Seattle Met and Portland Monthly. Both brands have a special and important role to play in reimagining who and what our cities can become. I'm thrilled to be leading them both," said Mr. Burns.

"I want to build on their past successes by demonstrating powerful and innovative local marketing opportunities to regional and national advertisers," he concluded. "We have a unique ability to connect deeply with local fans and followers with insider knowledge and digital content that showcases the very best that the Pacific Northwest has to offer."

