Mike Carey Joins Naughtin Group as Senior Partner

"Mike and I have wanted to work together for years. He has a talent for search and an ability to look past resumes," said Terri Naughtin, CEO and founder of Naughtin Group. "Mike has a nose for finding candidates who fit in culturally and contribute to the long-term success of an organization. In our industry, he's one of the best and has been sought after by many firms. I have great respect for Mike, and we're very excited to have him!"

Throughout his career, Carey has worked as a CHRO in the technology, life sciences, financial and professional services industries. In his most recent position at a publicly-traded, global technology company, he built a high-touch and high-volume recruitment team. Carey's also led and designed multiple leadership development programs and talent management solutions.

"I love finding high-performing executives who are not the obvious choice, but the best one for the position," said Carey. "There are so many underlying competencies, values and skills a candidate can bring to a work environment. It excites me to find a top talent who is a perfect fit but would likely not have been chosen based on their resume."

Carey was attracted to Naughtin Group for several reasons, including its dedication to in-house research.

"Our custom, in-house research gives us access to the top talent our clients require and will allow Mike to focus on what he does best -- getting these top candidates engaged and excited about the opportunity at hand," said Naughtin.

