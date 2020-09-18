Mike Hill, Cynthia Bailey, Trey Flowers and Maria Taylor Join "Get EMPOWRD to Vote" All-Star Line Up

ATLANTA, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the EMPOWRD® technology platform launched Get EMPOWRD to Vote initiative to drive voter registration and awareness on National Black Voter Day with some of today's top influencers, brands and organizations leading the way including FOX Soul Host and Author, Mike Hill; TV Personality and Entrepreneur, Cynthia Bailey; 2X Super Bowl Champion, Trey Flowers; ESPN Host and Reporter, Maria Taylor; Sports Reporter, Angel Gray, The Metropolitan Opera Soprano, Brandie Inez Sutton; Multi-genre Recording Artist, Damien Sneed; Award-winning Stage and Screen Actress, Zainab Jah; Phoenix Mercury Assistant Coach and former WNBA All-Star, Chasity Melvin; Women's National Football Conference, Saxophonist and Vocalist, Camille Thurman; Chief Content Officer, Global Communicator Magazine, Gwendolyn Quinn; Prison Abolitionist and Defense Attorney, Natasha Scruggs and Award-winning Marketing and Communications Consultants, Gabrielle Gambrell and Sheri Barros.

EMPOWRD will roll out the Get EMPOWRD to Vote campaign, including a PSA featuring Mike Hill and EMPOWRD founder Horace Williams, to run on entertainment and lifestyle service, Philo, beginning in October 2020.

Get EMPOWRD to Vote aims to encourage citizens to download the app, register to vote and remind everyone the urgency of getting to the polls on election day. EMPOWRD®, a Black-owned technology platform created by former Oracle tech executive Horace Williams, was built to simplify civic engagement by placing democracy in the palm of your hand. EMPOWRD exists to make it easier for everyone to get engaged and affect change directly from their mobile devices, especially those groups who have been marginalized, alienated, or generally disengaged due to time constraints. EMPOWRD eliminates historic barriers to taking action like voting and holding your elected officials accountable. Available for download nationally, additional app voting features will launch in key states prior to Election Day. These states include Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and Texas where voter turnout is crucial, and citizens have experienced recent voter suppression.

EMPOWRD® app voting features will include:

Confirming your voter registration status,

Link to register to vote in your state,

Identifying your voting location (plus notification of any last-minute changes to help combat voter suppression),

Preview of your election ballot before election day and

Ability to check-in on Election Day and most importantly, report any voting issues at the poll site.

EMPOWRD is available for download today on Android in the Google Play Store and IOS/Apple App store. To learn more visit: https://www.empowrd.com/

