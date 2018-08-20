Mike Holtzman's Short Story Debut, "The Death of Xavier," Shortlisted For Literary Prize

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Grain Magazine, the Canada-based literary magazine, has awarded Mike Holtzman an "Honourable Mention" for his 2018 short story entry, "The Death of Xavier." The humorous roman-a-clef represents Mike's debut as a fiction writer. The distinction was announced in Grain's fall issue.

Based in Paris, "The Death of Xavier" is the tale of a missing foreigner who may or may not be dead, as told from the perspective of a nosy, elderly neighbor. "I am sure that Xavier was heroic in the end, gored by a bull in Pamplona or a love rival in St. Denis. Francois says I am jumping to conclusions and it could be simply that Xavier was hit by a bus."

Grain Magazine is an eclectic literary quarterly featuring engaging and challenging writing and art from international authors and artists.

By day, Mike Holtzman is an international affairs expert and among the world's most sought-after and recognized communications strategists. He has been a partner with BLJ Worldwide, a public relations firm based in New York, and is founder and principal at Bellwether Strategies, a corporate advisory. During the administration of George W. Bush, Mike Holtzman served in the US Department of State as a Middle East advisor to the Director of Policy Planning Staff; in the Clinton Administration he was an advisor to the US Trade Ambassador focusing mainly on China's World Trade Organization accession.

