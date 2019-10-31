Mike Krzyzewski Inks Multi-Year Extension with SiriusXM

Throughout the college basketball season, a new edition of Basketball and Beyond will air every Thursday (6:00 pm ET) on both the ESPNU Radio on SiriusXM and SiriusXM ACC Radio channels. Both channels are available nationwide on SiriusXM radios, on the SiriusXM app and on a wide variety of connected devices in the home. Episodes are also available to subscribers through SiriusXM On Demand. For more information visit SiriusXM.com/ESPNUonSXM.

Basketball and Beyond features Coach K and co-host Dave Sims interviewing successful people from many different walks of life. Last season Krzyzewski spoke with several championship-winning head coaches including New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney, University of Virginia basketball coach Tony Bennett, Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse, and Red Sox manager Alex Cora, as well as other high-profile guests like former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, 20-time Grand Slam tennis champion Roger Federer and many others.

"We are excited to continue our long-standing relationship with SiriusXM," said Krzyzewski. "The show has given us a platform to discuss important issues. More than that, it has provided me with an amazing opportunity to learn from some of the most successful professionals on the planet for 14 seasons. Informing our listeners, and hopefully entertaining them along the way, has always been our priority and we can't wait to see what's in store for season 15 and beyond."

"Coach K's exceptional insight, and his tremendous talent as an interviewer, have made Basketball and Beyond a must-listen show unlike anything else on the air," said Scott Greenstein, President and Chief Content Officer, SiriusXM. "Fifteen seasons on SiriusXM is a wonderful milestone and we are incredibly proud to continue to be Coach K's broadcast home, delivering his show to listeners nationwide for years to come."

Throughout more than four decades as a head basketball coach, 39 years at Duke University, Coach K has built one of the greatest coaching resumes in sports history. A member of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame since 2001, he is the all-time winningest head coach in NCAA Men's Division I basketball history with 1132 victories, and he has led Duke to its five NCAA Championship titles. As the head coach of the USA Basketball Men's National Team, Coach K won three Olympic gold medals, two FIBA World Championship gold medals and one FIBA Americas Championship gold medal.

In addition to Coach K's program, SiriusXM carries live play-by-play coverage of Duke basketball games throughout the season. SiriusXM offers play by play from the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Big East, Pac 12, SEC, American Athletic Conference and other NCAA Division I conferences. For a schedule of games go to www.SiriusXM.com/CBBonSXM.

SiriusXM offers a subscription package built for college students. The "Student Premier" package gives college students all the content in SiriusXM's "Premier Streaming" package for $4 per month. To subscribe visit www.SiriusXM.com/Student.

