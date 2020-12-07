Mike Morse Announces the Joel Morse Endowed Scholarship

"I've always thought that the legal profession should look like the community in which it's serving," said Morse. "I don't think there are enough minorities here in Detroit representing people. So, to that end, we set up the Joel Morse Endowed Scholarship to assist minorities going to law school."

The Joel Morse Endowed Scholarship is named after Morse's late father Joel Samuel Morse, who received his undergraduate degree at Wayne State University followed by a law degree at Detroit College of Law, and was Morse's inspiration to become a lawyer. Morse intended to follow in his father's footsteps and become a partner at his firm until he unexpectedly passed away during his first year of law school.

"My father was the kindest and most loving father anyone could want. He was funny and affectionate, and he loved life and loved being a lawyer," said Morse. "His clients loved him. He also had a great rapport with fellow attorneys and judges. My dad was a solo practitioner, and though he wanted me to work for a large law firm, my goal was to be his partner. He made law fun."

In addition to advancing racial justice with the scholarship, Morse hopes to commemorate his father's life and carry on his legacy of helping people.

"'To whom much is given, much is required' was a core value that my dad lived daily as he fought to help people in his law practice and make a difference in his community," said Morse. "So, it was instilled in me very early that I had a responsibility to not only fight for my clients but to help to make the world around me better."

For more information on the Joel Morse Endowed Scholarship, visit: www.855mikewins.com/scholarships/

