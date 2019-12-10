Mike Morse Law Firm's Podcast, Open Mike, Releases Interview with Chris Hansen

Hansen is one of many exciting guests to be featured on Open Mike, a podcast geared toward providing listeners with insights into the law, a unique perspective on current news stories, and interviews with intriguing guests. The podcast debuted on November 20, 2019 and has already been named by Deadline Detroit as one of Ten Detroit Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Now .

"Hearing the stories Chris Hansen shared from his filming of NBC's To Catch a Predator was an eye-opening experience. This is an episode every parent with young children should listen to," said Morse. "Bringing to light important issues people need to know about is what Open Mike is all about."

New episodes of Open Mike are released every Tuesday and Thursday. The podcast is available via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and Google Play, or you can watch the podcast on YouTube.

Fans of Open Mike can contact Mike via email at podcast@855mikewins.com or send a text message to 833-TXT-MIKE to provide feedback, ask questions they would like to have answered, or become a guest on the show. Mike is also available for interviews or to be a guest on other podcasts.

Since 1995, the Mike Morse Law Firm has been protecting the rights of Michigan auto accident and injury victims. They are Michigan's largest personal injury firm, specializing in auto, truck, pedestrian and motorcycle accidents as well as Social Security disability claims. They are experts in Michigan's No-Fault Act. Since opening their doors in 1995, the firm has won over one billion dollars for its clients.

