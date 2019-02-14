Mike Nelson Named Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for Fox Television Stations

Abernethy said: "During his 26-year tenure at Fox, Mike has made significant contributions, developed an impressive track record of proven leadership and will be an invaluable asset to FTS. He is known as a strategic executive with strong financial acumen, and we are all looking forward to working with him in his new role."

Nelson added: "I am excited to be part of the FOX TV Stations' leadership team and continue my career with Fox. I look forward to working with Jack to best position the business for the future."

Currently, Nelson serves as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for Twentieth Century Fox Film. There, he manages all finance responsibilities, including theatrical, home entertainment, television distribution, deal analysis, production, technology, accounting and corporate compliance. Prior to this, Nelson served as Executive Vice President and Controller for Twentieth Century Fox Film. Previously, he held a variety of executive finance and accounting positions for the film studio. Nelson began his career as an auditor at Coopers & Lybrand in Los Angeles, CA.

A graduate of the UCLA, Nelson holds a Bachelor of Arts in Business Economics.

FOX Television Stations owns and operates 28 full power broadcast television stations in the U.S. These include stations located in nine of the top ten largest designated market areas (DMAs), and duopolies in 11 DMAs, including the three largest DMAs (New York, Los Angeles and Chicago). Of these stations, 17 are affiliated with the FOX Network. In addition to distributing sports, entertainment and syndicated content, our television stations collectively produce nearly 1,000 hours of local news every week. These stations leverage viewer, distributor and advertiser demand for the FOX Network's national content.

