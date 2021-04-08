Mike Peters, Experienced Payments Veteran Joins Acies AI Advisory Board

TORONTO, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acies AI, a Business Intelligence innovator in the payment industry, is delighted to add Michael Peters to their advisory board. Peters brings over 35+ years of payment solutions leadership to the team and will be a key strategist in driving Acies AI's future growth trajectory.

"Mike brings us an outstanding history of success in payments strategy," says CEO Richard Kapustin. "He will be instrumental in growing our partnership network and expanding the reach of Acies AI across the payments space."

Peters earned industry acclaim for evolving sales and partner strategy in the payments space. He has a proven history of creating practical and innovative solutions that realize the revenue potential of both merchant and payment processing services.

As the sales leader for JPMorgan Chase's payment technology, he helped drive the organization's core growth momentum and success in the bank channel segment. Chase is a perennial top 5 leader among issuers of commercial cards in the U.S. across all categories.

As a senior sales executive at TransFirst, Peters built a significant sales strategy for the merchant services company that was later acquired by Total System Services Inc (TSYS). There, he served as President of TSYS Merchant Services Partner Channel, and then President/CEO TSYS Merchant Solutions.

"I am looking forward to working with Richard and his team to assist their future growth plans," shared Peters. "In an ever changing payments landscape the need to provide customer satisfaction while maximizing revenue potentials is key to any value proposition a service organization can provide. Richard and his development team have formulated a great product and delivery scheme that is seamless and provides value across many segments of the Mid Market, SMB and National space."

Toronto-based Acies AI is breaking new ground by providing out-of-the box Business Intelligence to partners in the Payment Industry worldwide. By integrating directly with payment partners, Acies AI's Business Intelligence suite is being offered to merchants without any technical integration. From day one of activation, merchants are offered a deeper understanding of customer behavior and trends. Acies AI opens a new category to their payment partners, differentiating them in the space and driving revenue across their customer-base.

