Mike Ronayne Joins Radiance Technologies as Assistant Vice President for ISR Solutions and Strategic Engagements

"I am super excited to be part of the Radiance Team. Radiance has an unsurpassed reputation for providing outstanding support to critical mission partners here at WPAB and also across the DoD and IC. Radiance's foundation is clear and simple—hire great employee-owners, and great things will happen. Radiance is committed to Dayton and will be leading the way for many years to come!"

"I've enjoyed working with Mike over the years. I am very pleased he has chosen to join Radiance. Mike brings tremendous experience, skill, and talent to our outstanding team in Dayton," said Radiance Technologies CEO Bill Bailey.

About Radiance Technologies:

Radiance Technologies is an employee-owned small business prime contractor founded in 1999. Radiance has over 900 employee-owners across the United States serving the Department of Defense, the national intelligence community, and other government agencies. From concepts to capabilities, Radiance leads the way in developing customer-focused solutions in the areas of cyber security, systems engineering, prototyping, and integration, as well as operational and strategic intelligence, including scientific and technical intelligence.

