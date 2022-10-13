Mike S. Zuniga, MD, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

UPLAND, Calif., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike S. Zuniga, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Family Physician for his outstanding career in Family Medicine and his steadfast commitment to his patients and staff at Edge Family Medicine.

Mike S. Zuniga

Dr. Zuniga, a board-certified family physician, provides preventative care, acute care, and management of chronic illnesses. In addition, he is a specialist in the treatment of varicose veins. He examines and treats patients with a wide range of conditions and refers those with serious ailments to a specialist or appropriate facility.

Dr. Zuniga brings 16 years of obtaining knowledge and experience to this new practice. He aspires to be the leader in improving the lives of those in his community by building caring, personal relationships by providing the most up-to-date, scientifically-based medical care at the cutting EDGE of Family Medicine. The vision of the practice is to create a family medical practice where the acute and chronic clinical needs of patients can be addressed in a service-oriented environment.

Dr. Zuniga obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Medical Microbiology and Chemistry from Long Beach State University in California. He earned his medical degree in a five-year program at the University of Guadalajara. An additional medical degree was received from the New York Medical College in Valhalla. After earning his degrees, he performed his residency in family medicine at Kansas University Medical Center. He is a diplomate of the American Academy of Family Physicians and serves on the clinical faculty for the University of California Riverside, School of Medicine.

Among his most notable achievements, Dr. Zuniga has been the recipient of the Patients' Choice Award (2017, 2016, 2015), On-Time Doctor Award (2017, 2016, 2015), Compassionate Doctor Recognition (2017, 2016, 2015), and American Professionals Top 1% by American Registry (2020, 2019, 2018, 2017).

He is married to Darlene Espinosa, MD, who is his partner in the practice. They have been married for 13 years and have one child. When not practicing medicine, Dr. Zuniga is an amateur race car driver competing in series racing across many tracks throughout California and abroad.

To learn more, please visit www.edgefamilymedicine.com.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who