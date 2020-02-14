Mike Smith Releases First Single from New Album "Somewhere In The Middle"

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chart topping artist Mike Smith has just released his latest album "Somewhere In The Middle" and the first single "Hardworking Man" is already climbing the Billboard Rock Charts. "Hardworking Man" is a celebration of the men and women across America who work tirelessly day and night to support their families. No matter if you are Blue collar or White collar, from LA, New Jersey, or somewhere in between, there are hardworking heroes all around us.

Mike Smith Somewhere In The Middle

It's been a very successful few years for Mike Smith. Mike's music currently has over 600 million streams and over 3 million song sales since 2018. Additionally, Mike has had multiple albums chart Number 1 and in the top 10 on the Billboard 200 in the last two years along with several top 10 singles such as "Beautiful Day" on Billboard's Streaming Charts. Also, Mike's TV Show "BET's One Shot", that stars Mike along with Sway, DJ Khaled, TI, King Tech, and KXNG Crooked, was recently released on BET's new streaming platform BET Plus. Mike truly is a Hardworking Man.

The album "Somewhere In The Middle" and the single "Hardworking Man" are both available now on all music streaming services. To hear the album on Spotify, please go to https://open.spotify.com/artist/5mMDpIXpgpFK07WnAaq05J and for more information please visit www.mikesmith.net and follow Mike at @mikesmithinc on instagram and twitter and @mikesmithproducer on facebook.

Media Contact:

Codey Brown

704-577-6986

234228@email4pr.com

SOURCE Mike Smith

Related Links

http://www.mikesmith.net

