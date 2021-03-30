Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and& Eat& Clean& Bro& Team Up to Bring& Brotrition to the Masses

Through this strategic partnership, Brotrition and Eat Clean Bro provide not only products, but also a community for those seeking a healthy lifestyle. Fitness enthusiasts can now take advantage of ordering all of their healthy meals and supplements under one platform.

"I have been a big fan of Eat Clean Bro for quite some time now, so when I created Brotrition, I knew this partnership would be a no brainer. It is definitely a good Situation," said Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino. Jamie Giovinazzo, president and founder of Eat Clean Bro said, "We support everything Mike does, so when the opportunity to partner presented itself, we were excited to get to work."

To shop Brotrition items at Eat Clean Bro, please visit: https://eatcleanbro.com/brotrition-brotein

About Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino

Worldwide television celebrity, Mike Sorrentino, also known as "The Situation," quickly made his mark in the entertainment industry since his television debut in 2009 on the hit MTV reality series "Jersey Shore." After his "Jersey Shore" days, Sorrentino appeared on multiple shows like, "Dancing With The Stars" and "Worst Cooks In America." He also worked with notable brands including GNC and Reebok. Most recently, "Jersey Shore" is back with a reboot, "Jersey Shore Family Vacation." In this series, Mike debuts the new sober and inspirational Situation, as well as college sweetheart and wife, Lauren Sorrentino. Currently breaking records, the reboot has been picked up for its fourth season.

About Brotrition

Created by worldwide television celebrity, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Brotrition offers clean, high quality and cutting-edge supplements. The product line includes Proteins, Pre-Workouts, BCAAs, Fat Burners, Vitamins and more. Brotrition's mission is to provide all the tools consumers need to achieve their goals and become a happier and healthier person.

About Eat Clean Bro

Based in Freehold, NJ, Eat Clean Bro is a rapidly expanding high quality meal delivery service. By eliminating unnecessary time and effort spent trying to prepare healthy meals, Eat Clean Bro ships and delivers fresh meals to customers doors along the East Coast and just opened a secondary distribution center in Atlanta, Georgia. The customer-centric brand is focused on "Our singular, driving purpose is to inspire change. Eat Clean Bro's mission has always been, and will continue to be, a concerted effort to make the world healthier and happier as a whole, and it starts with YOU!" For more information on Eat Clean Bro, visit www.eatcleanbro.com , and follow them at https://www.facebook.com/Eatcleanbro/ or @eatcleanbro on Instagram.

Contact: Deven McCarthy, [email protected]

SOURCE Brotrition