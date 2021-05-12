MikMak Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses On Inc. Magazine's Annual List Of Best Workplaces for 2021

NEW YORK, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MikMak has been named on Inc. magazine's annual list of the Best Workplaces for 2021. Hitting newsstands May 18 in the May/June 2021 issue, and as part of a prominent Inc.com feature, the list is the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of American companies that have created exceptional workplaces and company culture whether teams are operating in person or remotely.

MikMak is the leading platform for eCommerce acceleration for multichannel brands, trusted by companies like Colgate, L'Oreal, The Hershey Company, and Unilever to fully understand the consumer journey, drive online sales, and optimize their media and marketing spend. Over the last year, MikMak has experienced 250% growth, closed a $10M Series A funding round, and expanded internationally, cementing its position at the forefront of consumer driven commerce. MikMak is powered by a passionate, growing team based across the U.S. as part of MikMak ANYWHERE, which enables and supports employees to live and work wherever they want in the U.S. indefinitely.

Collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. singled out 429 honorees this year. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, on topics including management effectiveness, perks, and fostering employee growth. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine the company's overall score and ranking.

"MikMak is only as strong as its team,and in an unprecedented year, I've watched all of our employees be leaders with each other and our customers," said Rachel Tipograph, Founder and CEO of MikMak. "By putting our people first, and prioritizing mental health and wellbeing through initiatives like indefinite remote work and free healthcare for employees and dependents, MikMak has more than doubled in size and welcomed new, creative team members from across the country while championing the continued professional growth of our long-standing team members."

"The definition of a positive workplace has changed drastically over the past year," says Inc. magazine editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Stocked fridges and nap pods were no longer perks many companies could rely on once work went remote. So, this year's list is even more important as it reveals organizations that continue to enrich the lives of its employees amid a pandemic."

About MikMak

MikMak is the leading platform for eCommerce acceleration for multichannel brands and provides analytics and eCommerce enablement software to help product manufacturers and CPG companies understand their consumers' online behavior, determine the best use of marketing dollars, and drive online sales.

The flagship product, MikMak Insights improves marketing effectiveness, drives market share over competitors, and strengthens a brand's positioning with retailers. The MikMak Commerce product enables brands to create shopping experiences connected to 200+ online retailers and streamline the path-to-purchase from any media, ad, or website.

MikMak's investors include Wavecrest Growth Partners, VaynerMedia, Luminari Capital, SLOW Ventures, UTA Ventures, Brave Ventures, Lunch Partners, Madrona Pioneer Fund, Bazaarvoice founder Brett Hurt, Hooklogic founder/CEO Jonathan Opdyke and founding CRO John Roswech, Foursquare CEO David Shim, and Kargo CEO Harry Kargman.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE MikMak