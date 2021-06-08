Mila: An Intelligent Way to Date

NEW YORK, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mila, a free zillennial dating app is now live on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store with a pre-launch waitlist of over 3,000 members. Mila is here to provide a new and refreshing perspective on dating. Instead of swiping through thousands of profiles based on only superficial elements in hopes of finding a match, Mila provides an AI-based detailed compatibility prediction so members can find genuine matches and focus on off-screen connections.

SHOW YOUR PERSONALITY DETAILED COMPATIBILITY PREDICTIONS

No frills, no wasted time or energy! Mila's compatibility prediction incorporates both the superficial aspects like ones' interests and preferences along with a Vedic-inspired astrological component to indicate how two personalities match over four different pillars. Users will be prompted to enter their birth details and preferences to factor into the Mila algorithm. Mila's compatibility prediction can also help describe where the blinds spots will be in a relationship and how to overcome them.

For the members tired of trying to make their profile sound "cool" or tired of asking their friends to help out with profile-making, Mila has a "This or That" feature to make it easy to show your preferences. This feature allows the Mila members to meet their match, connect, chat and get the conversation started.

Co-Founder, Shamini Wadhwani, hopes that this feature will bring authenticity and unapologetic honesty into the dating experience. Instead of worrying about how to carry the conversation, these questions can serve as good starters!

Mila offers a now-trending user experience (think: Tiktok!). Users no longer have to swipe left/right to show interest in a profile, rather they will double-tap to and can scroll up/down to see more profiles.

Mila prioritizes safety with added levels of privacy and control. Mila eliminates ghosting and strange dead-end setups by vetting out suspicious users.

Founder's Foreword:

"We started Mila last year to solve the gamification and downwards spiral experience on dating apps. After spending weeks to swipe through and find 'The One,' we felt exhausted especially after having to start over each time a new match fizzled out. So, we decided to do the work for you! Instead of swiping purely based on looks or the usual checkboxes, Mila's algorithm can help you make an intelligent decision on who you might want to spend time with," says Shreya Wadhwani.

