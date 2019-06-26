Milaha Deploys New Warehouse Management System in Qatar

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry, today announced that Qatar-based heavyweight Milaha has successfully deployed Infor WMS to help digitize its supply chain and warehouse management operations.

Milaha Maritime will pillar on Infor's WMS application across Milaha Logistics City to accommodate its service offerings, which include warehousing and distribution, freight forwarding in all modes, transportation, and stevedoring services.

The Infor solution was implemented by SNS, an Infor global partner and a leading supply chain consulting and software implementation firm. The solution will help structure and organize Milaha's widely diversified warehouse management operations in fashion, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and retail. Despite strict deadlines, the implementation has been invigorated by the best-practice solicitation of fully-driven RF warehouse operations, and a fully-automated warehouse billing, which is integrated with Oracle finance and a real-time integration with enterprise resource planning (ERP) using APIs.

"Infor WMS comprehends features which are key to our growth and efficiency, such as its warehouse inventory management features, flexibility and choice of rotation strategies, easiness of integration with other systems and the prevailing billing module. Combined with the proficiency of our colleagues and experts in SNS, we were able to tune and acclimatize the system and our operations in order to form a powerful pact which is already helping us move steps ahead in cementing our high-quality services in the region," said Mazen Kloub, vice president of logistics at Milaha.

"Working as part of a team which has already set high criterions and expectations is not just an exciting challenge but also a pleasure which we thrive in," said Wael El Mabsout, senior manager at SNS. "We have effectively turned all aspects of our operations from manual into system driven and attained a state of confidence between the users and Infor WMS, so we feel contented. I would like to thank both Milaha and SNS teams for their professionalism and competence in attaining such standards."

About Milaha Logistics City

In 2018, Milaha has inaugurated Phase 1 of the 400,000-square-meters Milaha Logistics City, with warehousing facilities using state-of-the-art and environmentally friendly technology. The new facility marks Milaha's entry into cold chain solutions, and will cater to the food industry, pharmaceuticals, and other fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG).

The facility is divided into a frozen storage area, a chilled storage area, and a temperature-controlled storage area, ranging from -22° to +22° Celsius. The new facility is also one of the highest in Qatar (22 meters), which allows more storage per square meter than many existing facilities.

