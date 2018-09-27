Milamar Coatings Joins a Portfolio of Powerful Growing Brands

DALLAS, Sept. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas-based DalFort Capital Partners, LLC ("DalFort") announced recently it has signed agreements to acquire Milamar Coatings, LLC ("Milamar"), an Oklahoma-based manufacturer of resinous coatings for floors, walls, and industrial applications, from ShoreView Industries.

Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Milamar is a leading manufacturer of specialty epoxy and urethane coatings with over 35 years of experience formulating high-performance solutions. Milamar joins VersaFlex, Raven Lining Systems, and Bridge Preservation, as part of a growing DalFort portfolio of specialty coating solutions across an array of markets and industries.

"This is an exciting opportunity for Milamar to unite with customer-focused brands that share our vision to provide training and growth opportunities for customers who take pride in upholding the highest performance standards. This transaction creates an unrivaled portfolio of coatings solutions, allowing us to fully equip our network of Master Applicators, Certified Contractors, distributors and value-added partners to meet the challenges of their markets and extend their outreach." -Kyle Frans, General Manager of Milamar Coatings, LLC

The acquisition will enable Milamar to further expand its product portfolio of best-in-class coatings solutions for commercial, industrial, agricultural and military environments. Milamar has grown through the acquisitions of trusted names like International Coatings, PolyMax, Protective Floorings & Linings, and Vanberg Specialized Coatings.

"We're excited to join forces with Milamar. This move allows us to broaden our specialty coatings portfolio and gain access to a unique array of solutions and services which help us in delivering increased value to our customers. We look forward to leveraging the combined strengths of Milamar, VersaFlex and Raven Lining Systems to deliver innovative leadership to our targeted market segments." - Tom Verghese, DalFort Operating Partner and Executive Chairman of VersaFlex Holdings, LLC

About Milamar

Milamar manufactures high-performance epoxy and urethane coating systems designed for the protection, repair and restoration of a variety of substrates across markets and industries. Offering a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, Milamar's technical representatives are dedicated to cultivating long-term relationships through its network of certified applicators and distributors, which extends throughout North America, Central America, South America, and Europe.

About VersaFlex

VersaFlex is an industry leader in 100% solids pure polyurea based technology, which is used in the protection and repair of a wide variety of industrial, commercial and maintenance environments. This includes the BRIDGE Preservation, which focuses on the protection and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels and rail infrastructure; SL™ series joint filler for commercial and industrial flooring applications, and FlexTain™ pre-sprayed liners for secondary containment.

About Raven Lining Systems

Raven Lining Systems is an industry leader in high build 100% solids epoxy linings for the protection and rehabilitation of wastewater, water and storm-water infrastructure for 30 years. Their portfolio includes a broad range of specialty innovative engineered solutions for the industrial, OEM and oil & gas markets. Raven's innovative products are delivered through an exclusive network of certified applicators to assure the end customers receive the highest levels of quality and performance protection.

