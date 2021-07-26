Milani Cosmetics® Launches the Milani Makers™ Campaign

Milani Cosmetics is a market leader in the color cosmetics industry, creating prestige quality makeup at an affordable price. Milani was founded in 2001 by an art teacher in Los Angeles who fell in love with the culture and creativity of the community but was frustrated by a lack of diversity in the drugstore makeup aisles. Today, Milani is known for their iconic Baked Blush™, Make it Last™ Setting Sprays, and Conceal and Perfect 2-in-1 Foundation and Concealer™.

"Our Milani Makers inspire us each day to continue to create products that make luxury accessible for all," stated Mary van Praag, CEO of Milani Cosmetics. "On our 20th anniversary, it was important for us to recognize and support those who have always supported us. We are excited to elevate this dynamic group of innovative and passionate individuals."

To kick off the campaign, the brand will make donations to seven non-profit organizations. Each organization was chosen by a Milani Maker and represents the brand's mission to support causes that are changing the world. Milani Makers will continue to raise awareness of these causes via content on Instagram.

"I'm proud to be named a Milani Maker and to partner with a brand that has always been devoted to individuality and creating quality, cruelty-free makeup at an affordable price. Thanks to Milani, I am able to give back to The Blue Mountain Humane Society who is doing amazing things for the animals in my community," said Rocio Soria (@rocioxsoria).

Throughout the year, Milani will continue to celebrate and highlight its many Milani Makers with social content and giveaways. To learn more or participate, simply use #MilaniMakers for a chance to be featured on the brand's social channels. Visit www.milanicosmetics.com or @milanicosmetics on Instagram and TikTok.

About Milani Cosmetics

Inspired by art, diversity and attainability, Los Angeles-based Milani Cosmetics® is a market leader within the color cosmetics industry, creating prestige quality makeup at an affordable price. The brand is dedicated to providing luxe for all – luxury that is inclusive, not exclusive. Milani® has amassed a devoted, multicultural following of artists, change-makers and forward-thinking creators, also known as Milani Makers™, and for over 20 years has been devoted their absolute individuality and freedom to express their authentic selves. All products are proudly cruelty-free and do not contain parabens, phthalates or formaldehyde.

We Are Milani, Luxe for All ™.

SOURCE Milani Cosmetics