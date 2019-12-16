Milbank Announces 2019 Partnership Update

"These talented and diverse partners have an ongoing commitment to providing innovative solutions for our clients and to upholding the high standards of quality and collaboration that are part of our culture," said Milbank Chairman Scott A. Edelman. "We look forward to their contributions to the continued success of the firm and our clients."

The new partners include:

Nelly Almeida, promoted to partner effective January 1, 2020, is a member of the Financial Restructuring Group, based in New York. Ms. Almeida has represented debtors, creditors, lenders, official committees, equity holders, and other interested parties in complex chapter 11 cases and out-of-court restructurings, including in the cases of PHI, Inc., (official committee of unsecured creditors), FullBeauty Brands (ad hoc group of lenders), Toys R Us (equity holders), Toisa, Ltd. (lenders), GulfMark Offshore, Inc. (ad hoc group of noteholders); International Shipholding, Inc. (DIP lender and plan sponsor); Montco Offshore (purchaser), Emas Chiyoda Subsea Ltd. (agent for Constellation facility lenders); Embraport (bank lenders); and the Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company, Inc. (debtor). Ms. Almeida has also represented monoline insurers with exposure to municipal debt, including in the chapter 9 cases of Stockton and San Bernardino, California and the restructuring of certain entities in Puerto Rico. Ms. Almeida received a B.A. degree from Amherst College and a J.D. degree from the University of Michigan.

Jason Anderson, promoted to partner effective January 1, 2020, is a member of the Global Corporate Group, based in Los Angeles. Mr. Anderson's practice focuses on representing public and privately held companies, investment banks and private equity funds in a variety of corporate and transactional matters, including mergers and acquisitions, public offerings, private financings, joint ventures, restructurings and other sophisticated transactions. In addition, he provides ongoing advice on general corporate governances and related matters to public and privately held companies. He has advised clients in a variety of industries, including gaming, healthcare and life sciences, financial services, telecommunications, technology and retail. Mr. Anderson graduated from the University of Southern California Gould School of Law, where he was Editor in Chief of the Southern California Law Review. Mr. Anderson earned a B.S. in Commerce from the University of Virginia.

Miko Bradford, promoted to partner effective January 1, 2020, is a member of the European Leveraged Finance/Capital Markets Group, based in London. Ms. Bradford advises investment banks as both arrangers and bookrunners of underwritten and best efforts financings, credit funds, other direct lenders and both borrowers and private equity firms on complex, leading edge leveraged finance and restructuring transactions, recently including the refinancing for GEMS Education (arrangers), the financing for the acquisition of Elior's Areas (arrangers), the financing for the public offers for Inmarsat plc (arrangers) and Tarsus Group plc (private debt providers), the unitranche, capex and revolving facilities for the acquisition of Transaction Services Group (private debt providers) and the super senior revolving credit facility for WIND Hellas (borrower). She advises on a broad range of significant cross-border, public to private, leveraged, unitranche, second lien, holdco and investment grade financings in the European and transatlantic markets. She received her B.A. and LL.B. from Auckland University, and her LL.M. from the University of Chicago Law School.

Patrick S. Campbell, a member of the Transportation and Space Group, based in Washington, DC. His practice focuses on transactional, corporate and regulatory matters in the telecommunications sector. Mr. Campbell has represented clients in proceedings before the Federal Communications Commission, and he provides regulatory and corporate advice to companies, financial institutions, private equity firms and other investors with respect to mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and public and high-yield offerings involving communications entities. He has experience representing numerous satellite and wireless operators and customers in the negotiation of agreements for the establishment of joint ventures, the procurement of satellite systems, and the sale or leasing of satellite or spectrum assets and capacity. Mr. Campbell is on the boards of directors of several non-profits dedicated to urban affairs and civil rights, including National Park Trust, Street Law, Inc., Live It Learn It, and DC Appleseed.

William Charles, promoted to partner effective January 1, 2020, is a member of the Litigation & Arbitration Group, based in London. Mr. Charles's practice focuses on complex commercial disputes, particularly in the banking and finance, technology and energy sectors, in High Court litigation, arbitration and alternative forms of dispute resolution. His practice also has a strong focus on advising firms and senior individuals, particularly in the financial services sector, in UK and cross-border regulatory investigations and related proceedings, including concerning competition/antitrust issues, market abuse, insider trading and mis-selling. He received his M.A.(Oxon) from the University of Oxford and his L.P.C. from BPP University Law School in London.

Lauren Drake, a member of the Litigation & Arbitration Group, based in Los Angeles. Ms. Drake has extensive experience representing clients in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, and her practice focuses on intellectual property and patent litigation, including patent post-grant proceedings. She is admitted to practice before the US Patent and Trademark Office. Ms. Drake received a J.D. from Loyola Law School, where she was a Sayre Macneil Scholar, a Member of the Order of the Coif and in the Thomas More Law Honor Society. She received her B.S. in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology from the University of California, Santa Barbara.

Gary Frischling, a member of the Litigation & Arbitration Group, based in Los Angeles. Mr. Frischling represents a wide range of clients, from small startups to Fortune 10 companies, with an emphasis in the technology and life sciences sectors. His practice centers on complex, high-stakes intellectual property disputes, including patent, copyright, trademark, unfair competition and trade secret litigation. He also offers prelitigation strategic counseling, IP portfolio management, and advises clients on a variety of related transactions and matters. He has an active practice before the US Patent and Trademark Office in connection with inter partes reviews (IPRs) and other proceedings before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board.

David Gindler, a member of the Litigation & Arbitration Group and Head of the Intellectual Property Litigation and Licensing Group, based in Los Angeles. Mr. Gindler focuses his practice on intellectual property litigation and licensing with an emphasis in complex patent litigation. While nationally recognized by Chambers USA for his expertise in life sciences matters, Mr. Gindler's work spans a broad array of industries and technologies. He has achieved extraordinary trial outcomes for both plaintiffs and defendants, including a $302 million verdict for breach of a research and license agreement, as well as defeating a $217 million damages claim where liability had already been established in an earlier trial handled by a different law firm. Mr. Gindler also has extensive experience in inter partes review proceedings before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board.

Jonathon Jackson, promoted to partner effective January 1, 2020, is a member in the Capital Markets Group, based in New York. Mr. Jackson has extensive experience advising both corporate and financial institutions on a broad range of capital markets transactions including high-yield, investment grade and convertible debt offerings, as well as initial public offerings, preferred equity and other equity offerings. He also regularly advises on liability management transactions, structured finance transactions, including aircraft securitization transactions, and in-court and out-of-court restructurings. Mr. Jackson's practice also includes advising clients, ranging from privately held early stage companies to well-known seasoned issuers and financial institutions, on investment opportunities, corporate governance, SEC reporting, and compliance matters and has experience across a variety of sectors including retail, oil and gas, pharma/healthcare, industrials, biotech, aviation and technology. Mr. Jackson received his B.A. (Hons) (Jurisprudence) and B.C.L. from Oxford University.

Jeffrey Leider, promoted to partner effective January 1, 2020, is a member of the Global Project, Energy and Infrastructure Finance Group, based in New York. Mr. Leider's experience includes the representation of financial institutions and project sponsors in domestic and international project and structured financings. He received his undergraduate degree from the University of Pennsylvania and earned his J.D. degree from the University of Texas School of Law.

Y. John Lu, a member of the Litigation & Arbitration Group, based in Los Angeles. His practice focuses on patent, trade secrets, and life sciences litigation. He has represented clients in matters involving patent infringement, US-China trade secret misappropriation, biosimilars, ANDA litigation, and licensing disputes. Mr. Lu also represents clients in connection with proceedings before the PTAB. He was a law clerk to the Honorable William Alsup of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. Mr. Lu earned his J.D. from Yale Law School, where he served as Notes Editor of the Yale Law Journal and Executive Editor of the Yale Journal of Law & Technology, and his Doctor of Pharmacy from UNC Chapel Hill. Mr. Lu is conversant in Mandarin Chinese.

Freyda Mechlowicz, promoted to partner effective January 1, 2020, is a member of the Transportation and Space Group, based in New York. Ms. Mechlowicz's practice focuses on secured and unsecured lending, asset acquisition, acquisition or disposition of companies owning or leasing assets, leasing, and securities private placements or offerings under Rule 144A/Regulation S (portfolio securitizations). She has worked on some of the most significant recent securitizations and financings involving aircraft, including transactions that have been recognized by industry publications as "Deals of the Year." She received her J.D. at Columbia Law School. She also served as a managing editor and an articles editor of the Columbia Journal of Gender and Law.

Sarbajeet Nag, a partner in the Global Leveraged Finance/Capital Markets Group, based in London. Mr. Nag has advised on some of the most significant leveraged finance transactions in the European market. He advises and represents investment banks, funds, corporate issuers and sponsors on cross border and domestic transactions, including acquisition financings (including a number of public to private financings), refinancings and financial restructurings. He received his B.A., LL.B. from the National University of Juridical Sciences (NUJS), Calcutta, India.

Francisco R. Nuñez, promoted to partner effective January 1, 2020, is a member of the Global Corporate Group, based in New York. Mr. Nuñez's practice focuses on the representation of public and private companies and private equity firms in domestic and cross-border mergers and acquisitions, dispositions, strategic investments, joint-ventures, corporate restructurings and related transactions. His experience spans a variety of industries, including energy, infrastructure, telecom, commodities, retail, technology, healthcare and financial services. Mr. Nuñez received his LL.M. degree from New York University School of Law (where he was awarded the Arthur T. Vanderbilt scholarship) and his Abogado degree from Universidad de Buenos Aires.

Paul Pery, promoted to partner effective January 1, 2020, is a member of the Capital Markets Group, based in Hong Kong. Consistently recognized as a leading lawyer by Chambers Asia and Chambers Global, Mr. Pery represents issuers and investment banks in a variety of debt, equity and equity-linked capital markets transactions, as well as other corporate and financing matters. He recently led the team that advised the joint lead managers in connection with a $400 million fixed-for-life issuance by Ayala Corporation, the first fixed-for-life perpetual issuance out of the Philippines in over a year. Mr. Pery was also part of the team that advised Metro Pacific Investments Corporation and Singapore Sovereign wealth fund GIC Private Limited in connection with its US$685 million disposition of interests in Metro Pacific Hospital Holdings, Inc. –one of the biggest equity investments by a private equity group to take place in Southeast Asia in 2019. Mr. Pery has an LL.M. from Columbia University and a J.D. from Ateneo de Manila University.

Benjamin Sayagh, promoted to partner effective January 1, 2020, is a member of the firm's Leveraged Finance Group based in New York. Mr. Sayagh represents and advises financial institutions and borrower-side clients, including Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, JPMorgan, HSBC, Barclays, ION Investment Group and Goldman Sachs, where he completed a secondment in the investment bank and during which time he worked on leveraged and investment grade bank and bridge financings. He has significant experience representing clients on cross-border and domestic acquisition financings, first and second lien financings, bridge lending, loan commitments, refinancing and recapitalization transactions and other secured and unsecured lending transactions. Mr. Sayagh has represented debt financing sources in numerous leveraged buyouts, notably in the acquisitions for the €10.1 billion acquisition of AkzoNobel Specialty Chemicals/Nouryon and the $3.1 billion acquisition of Atotech. Mr. Sayagh received his J.D. with honors from The George Washington University Law School and is fluent in French and Italian.

Mona Vaswani, is a member of the Litigation & Arbitration Group, based in London. Ms. Vaswani advises on a variety of complex, cross-border, disputes and investigations, with an emphasis on banking litigation, fraud and asset tracing claims as well as trust litigation. She has acted for a number of leading international and investment banks on a wide range of large, high-stakes and complex banking and regulatory disputes and investigations in England. She has acted in various claims in the High Court, in the finance sector, including those involving allegations of fraud, constructive trust and breach of fiduciary duty.

ABOUT MILBANK

Milbank LLP is a leading international law firm that provides innovative legal services to clients around the world. Founded in New York over 150 years ago, Milbank has offices in Beijing, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, London, Los Angeles, Munich, São Paulo, Seoul, Singapore, Tokyo and Washington, DC. Milbank's lawyers collaborate across practices and offices to help the world's leading commercial, financial and industrial enterprises, as well as institutions, individuals and governments, achieve their strategic objectives.

To learn more about Milbank and its attorneys, please visit www.milbank.com

Contact: Jocelyn De Carvalho, Public Relations Manager; +1.212.530.5509; jdecarvalho@milbank.com

SOURCE Milbank LLP

Related Links

http://www.milbank.com

