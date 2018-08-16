Milberg Tadler Phillips Grossman Announces Christian Siebott Has Joined the Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Milberg Tadler Phillips Grossman LLP is pleased to announce that class action and complex litigation attorney Christian Siebott has joined the firm. Christian has over fifteen years' experience successfully representing plaintiffs in complex commercial, securities fraud, antitrust, trademark and copyright, landlord/tenant and whistleblower litigation. He will work in the firm's consumer, antitrust, securities, false claims and appellant advocacy litigation practice areas.

Christian has participated in several noteworthy cases over his career, including one of the largest securities class actions ever litigated, In re Initial Public Offering Securities Litigation, which recovered $586 million on behalf of investors. He also litigated Public Employees Retirement Association of New Mexico v. Clearland Securities et al., which recovered $50 million for New Mexico's public employee pension fund.

Christian has had significant appellate experience in state and federal appellate courts and the United States Supreme Court, and authored and edited portions of the New York City Bar Association's Appeals to the Second Circuit. In Roberts v. Tishman Speyer Properties, L.P., he obtained a landmark ruling from New York's highest court on behalf of a class of tenants from New York City's largest residential apartment complex, overturning a state regulation and holding that the plaintiffs' landlords were not permitted to deregulate rent stabilized apartments while simultaneously receiving New York City tax abatements. Christian has used Roberts to prosecute numerous other cases of landlord abuse including Altschuler v. Jobman, winning triple damages for the plaintiff.

Christian is admitted to the Bar of the State of New York and to practice before the United States Supreme Court, the United States Courts of Appeals for the Federal, Second, Third, Fourth, Eighth, Ninth, and Eleventh Circuits, the United States Court of Appeals for the Armed Forces, the United States Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims, and the United States District Courts for the Southern and Eastern Districts of New York. He is active in the New York City Bar Association and the Federal Bar Council.

Christian graduated from Penn State in 1991 and received his J.D. from City College of the City University of New York, where he won the Belle Zeller Scholarship recognizing socially committed scholars. Christian is now committed to pro bono practice; he represents veterans in disability and pension benefit proceedings and has represented the families of uniformed rescuers before the 9/11 Victims Compensation Board.

