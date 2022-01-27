Milburn Flooring Acquires Blendex Industrial Corp.

COPIAGUE, N.Y., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Milburn Flooring recently acquired Blendex Industrial Corp., adding an epoxy division called Blendex by Milburn Flooring.

Milburn Flooring recently acquired Blendex Industrial Corp., adding an epoxy division called Blendex by Milburn Flooring. Blendex by Milburn Flooring

Milburn Flooring's (milburnflooring.com) headquarters is located in Copiague, NY. With several warehouses extending into Westchester County, they service Long Island and the Hudson Valley and have been influential in the flooring industry as commercial installers for over 60 years. Blendex Industrial Corp. of Lindenhurst, NY made its place as the largest, full-service Epoxy Flooring Systems & wall systems contractor throughout the New York, New Jersey & Connecticut area.

The quality of workmanship that Blendex brought to concrete surface preparation and the installation of industrial resin floor and wall systems set the standard in their respective industry, mirroring Milburn Flooring's leading reputation for quality, integrity, teamwork, and relationships in commercial flooring installations.

The acquisition of Blendex Industrial Corp. stands to broaden Milburn Flooring's service offerings, expand their installation capabilities, and add value for their new and existing customer base. The strategic move is part of Milburn's aggressive growth strategy in the region which consists of the expansion both by market and geography.

One of Milburn Flooring's Principals, Michael VanDenburg, explained, "Scott Colletti and I had known Blendex for many years to be a highly respected and well-recognized installer in the epoxy and concrete flooring industry and were even more impressed when we looked into their operations. The timing of this acquisition couldn't have been better and we are so excited to integrate such a talented group of installers and their unique skillset into our team."

Prior to the acquisition Milburn Flooring had been increasing their workload in epoxy floor installations even going so far as to form a dedicated Prep Crew to focus on the integral early phases required for a proper epoxy floor installation. The opportunity to acquire a company like Blendex came at a pivotal time in the growth and expansion Milburn Flooring was preparing for in epoxy flooring.

Blendex by Milburn Flooring holds industry certifications that few in the country have achieved and are certified installers for most major epoxy floor coating manufacturers in the country.

Milburn Flooring is the leading installer of commercial flooring for over 60 years and has become a top provider to facility directors, general contractors, and architects for Long Island and the Hudson Valley. As a full-service flooring contractor they can assist with everything from product selection and design to installation and maintenance. Providing quality products, expert installation, and superior customer service for all types of commercial flooring their exceptional products and services have earned Milburn Flooring the recognition as a top performer in the industry and why more than 90% of business comes from repeat customers and referrals.

milburnflooring.com

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Milburn Flooring

Ralph Cerullo

631.782.1020

[email protected]

SOURCE Milburn Flooring