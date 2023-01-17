Mild hybrid vehicles market size to grow by 5,196.97 thousand units from 2022 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global mild hybrid vehicles market size is estimated to increase by 5,196.97 thousand units. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 31.04% between 2022 and 2027- request a sample report

Global mild hybrid vehicles market – Vendor analysis

Vendor offerings -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mild Hybrid Vehicles Market 2023-2027

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG - The company offers a mild hybrid vehicle named BMW 48 V Mild Hybrid Technology with auto and start-stop functions.

Ford Motor Co. - The company offers mild hybrid vehicles such as the Fiat FireFly series with 70hp 3-cylinder engine paired with a 3.6kW belt integrated starter generator electric system and 11 aH lithium battery.

General Motors Co - The company offers mild hybrid electric vehicles, namely Puma SUV, Fiesta, Focus, Kuga SUV, and mild hybrid vans.

Great Wall Motor Co. Ltd. - The company offers mild hybrid vehicles, with Orlando variants featuring 48V mild hybrid technology with Auto Start, Eboost, Smart Charge, Brake Energy Regeneration, and Eidle facilities.

Vendor landscape –

The global mild hybrid vehicles market is concentrated. A few prominent vendors that offer mild hybrid vehicles in the market are Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, China FAW Group Co. Ltd., FCA Italy S.p.A., Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co, Great Wall Motor Co. Ltd., Honda Motor Co. Ltd, Hyundai Motor Group, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Mercedes Benz Group AG, Renault SAS, Stellantis NV, Suzuki Motor Corp., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., Toyota Motor Corp., Volkswagen AG, Volvo Car Corp., BYD Electronic Co. Ltd., and Mitsubishi Corp. and others.

Vendors in the market compete on the basis of several factors, such as quality, price, service, brand image, distribution, and marketing. Major vendors are focusing on acquiring small brands to expand their market presence. The increasing competition among the vendors may lead to a decline in product prices, which can negatively impact profit margins and the growth of the market. Moreover, technological advances by one player in the market can render existing or future vendor products obsolete or uneconomical. The market revenue is expected to increase during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for mild hybrid technology.

Global mild hybrid vehicles market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global mild hybrid vehicles market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle) and capacity (48V and above and less than 48V).

The passenger vehicles segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The passenger vehicles segment dominates the automotive industry, which is driving the growth of this segment. The implementation of stringent emission and fuel economy norms and government incentives that promote the purchase and adoption of mild hybrid vehicles are also driving the segment's growth. Mild hybrid vehicles are more fuel-efficient than traditional passenger vehicles, as they use electricity from automotive batteries for start-stop functions or to attain cruising speeds. Hence, the segment is projected to grow rapidly throughout the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global mild hybrid vehicles market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global mild hybrid vehicles market.

APAC is estimated to account for 46% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. China , India , South Korea , and Japan are leaders in automobile sales and manufacturing. Developments in infrastructure and industrialization have led to significant demand for electric vehicles (EVs) in APAC. The discretionary income of people has grown in APAC, as the economic conditions of nations such as China and Japan have improved. This, in turn, has increased automobile sales. Such factors will drive the market's growth during the forecast period in APAC.

Global mild hybrid vehicles market – Market dynamics

Leading drivers - Stringent emission control regulations are driving the market growth. Concerns about environmental pollution have led to strict emissions regulations in the US and European countries. The US EPA has revised its vehicle emissions regulations. This is fueling the growth of the global mild hybrid vehicle market. Growing consumer awareness and strict emission regulations are compelling automotive OEMs to produce light hybrid and electric vehicles that emit fewer greenhouse gases than gasoline and diesel vehicles. These factors will drive the market's growth during the forecast period.

Key trends - Recent developments are a key trend in the market. In 2021, General Motors launched its Buick GL8 Classic with a 48V mild hybrid powertrain in China. In 2020, Chevrolet launched five new Orlando variants in China, which feature 48V mild hybrid technology. As of 2021, Nissan was working on a mild-mild hybrid GT-R model, which would have a 48-volt mild-mild hybrid system. In 2021, Mercedes-Benz unveiled two models of diesel mild hybrids, namely GLE and GLE Coupe. Such developments will increase the demand for mild hybrid vehicles during the forecast period.

Major challenges – The rising demand for BEVs and FCEVs is challenging the market's growth. The demand for battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) is increasing. Automakers such as Tesla Inc. (USA), and Volkswagen AG (Germany) are focusing on the development of BEVs. In addition, governments are implementing measures and encouraging the use of fuel-cell vehicles in the transportation sector, which will increase the demand for fuel cells in the automotive and transportation industries. Such factors are expected to limit the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this mild hybrid vehicles market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the mild hybrid vehicles market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the mild hybrid vehicles market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the mild hybrid vehicles market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of mild hybrid vehicles market vendors

Mild Hybrid Vehicles Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 161 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 31.04% Market growth 2023-2027 5,196.97 thousand units Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 29.32 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key countries US, China, Germany, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, China FAW Group Co. Ltd., FCA Italy S.p.A., Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co, Great Wall Motor Co. Ltd., Honda Motor Co. Ltd, Hyundai Motor Group, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Mercedes Benz Group AG, Renault SAS, Stellantis NV, Suzuki Motor Corp., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., Toyota Motor Corp., Volkswagen AG, Volvo Car Corp., BYD Electronic Co. Ltd., and Mitsubishi Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's consumer discretionary market reports

