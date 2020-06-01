Milda L Sainz's New Book Creí Y Viví, A Heartwarming Book That Encourages People Suffering From Cancer With God's Grace And Deliverance

We must fight to live, to believe in our God, in medical treatments. Being positive is a great medicine, it will make us better warriors to win the battle for life and stay close to the people we love and need us.

This book is a way to publicize the suffering of people touched by cancer and make a call for help and support for them.

Honors to the Innovative Cancer Institute, to the Institute of Miami Cancer, specialists, assistants, therapists for their professionalism and love of medicine and my family, I love you!

Thanks to Taylor Moore for providing cover photo of my book."

Published by Page Publishing, Milda L Sainz's new book Creí y Viví desires to uplift the spirits of individuals afflicted with cancer by reminding them of the power of faith and God's healing for the broken and in pain.

Consumers who wish to find purpose in life amid the throes of terminal illness can purchase Creí y Viví in any bookstore, or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

