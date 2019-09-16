Mile Auto Selected as a Venture Atlanta 2019 Presenting Company

ATLANTA, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mile Auto, the technology company that makes car insurance fair, announced today that it has been chosen as one of the top rising star technology companies in the Southeast that will present on stage at Venture Atlanta 2019. The 12th annual Venture Atlanta, the Southeast's premier event for connecting technology innovation and investment capital, will be held October 16-17 in the heart of downtown Atlanta. With representation of over 200 national investor funds, an expected attendance of over 1,000 technology entrepreneurs, premier investors and key executives from across the country, Venture Atlanta has served as a launching pad for hundreds of companies over the past twelve years, connecting them with game-changing capital and opportunities to drive significant growth.

"We're honored to be selected as a presenting company at Venture Atlanta 2019 and excited to share how Mile Auto is disrupting the traditional auto insurance model," said Fred Blumer, CEO of Mile Auto. "Historically, car insurance has been a black box that penalizes lower mileage drivers, and we believe the time is right to bring a fair, transparent, and privacy-focused alternative to the market."

Mile Auto was chosen as one of 36 selected presenting companies from a large pool of applicants that represent the region's most innovative tech businesses. Through the use of patented computer vision technologies, Mile Auto helps lower mileage drivers significantly reduce their car insurance costs through a pay-per-mile pricing model – customers pay a low monthly base rate and a few cents per mile driven. Simply, the less they drive, the more they save.

"Venture Atlanta has become the authority for recognizing technology innovation across the largest footprint in the Southeast, connecting the region's best and brightest innovators with top-tier investors and other leaders in our technology ecosystem that helps drive success and results with over $4.3 billion in funding awarded to date," said Allyson Eman, executive director of Venture Atlanta. "This year, with over one-third of the presenting companies coming from outside of Georgia, we're thrilled to be showcasing the largest line up yet companies from emerging technologies to venture-stage companies. These companies reflect our region's incredible pool of talented people, inspiring innovation, and continued opportunities for growth within our technology community."

Mile Auto, based in Atlanta, Georgia, is a pay-per-mile auto insurance company that uses patented computer vision technologies to help low-mileage drivers save money. Mile Auto customers use their smartphones to report mileage once a month, and then pay based on exact miles driven. The result is simple, transparent billing – pay for the miles you drive, not for the miles you don't.

Venture Atlanta, the Southeast's technology innovation event, is where the region's most promising tech companies meet the country's top-tier investors. As the Southeast's largest investor showcase helping launch more than 350 companies and raise over $4.3 billion in funding to date, Venture Atlanta connects the region's top entrepreneurs with local and national venture capitalists, bankers, angel investors and others in the technology ecosystem who can help them raise the capital they need to grow their businesses.

