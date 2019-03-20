Mile Long Lei of Aloha Dedicated to Christchurch, New Zealand

The Lei of Aloha for World Peace was created in 2015 in response to the bombing in Paris. Panzo and friends felt that "Paris needed a hug," so they decided to ask their Maui community to weave a mile long lei as a gift to bring Aloha and peace to those who were mourning. The community responded with a resounding "Ae!" as everything from thousands of ti leaves, hundreds of hours of weaving, to airfare, lodging and car rentals were donated.

Since then this Maui, Hawai'i community has woven and delivered seven other mile long leis for those recovering from violent attacks, including Las Vegas, Orlando and Parkland, Florida. "Each time a Lei of Aloha begins to be woven, we have witnessed profound generosity. A tourist from Canada who saw us sitting on the ground, weaving the lei for Paris, asked what we were doing and gave us $10,000!" exclaimed Kawika Sabado, a devoted member of Leis of Aloha since its beginning.

Delegations traveling with the lei deliver a symbolic hug to carry Aloha and good wishes from the hundreds of hands and hearts that helped to weave the lei. "Even though thousands of miles away, we are all connected. We are one," claims Panzo.

The Lei of Aloha for World Peace delegation will be flying to New Zealand on March 20th in order to present the lei outside the Mosques during Friday prayers on March 22nd.

It will take a lot to make this happen all the way across the sea. The all-volunteer team has set up a GoFundMe site to help pay for the airfare, car rental and lodging of the Hawaiian delegates. It will take many hearts to help our sisters and brothers of ChristChurch heal. Please give generously TODAY.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/NZlei

