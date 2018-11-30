MileagePlus Named Top Airline Loyalty Program in the Americas by the Frequent Traveler Awards

CHICAGO, Dec. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MileagePlus, the loyalty program for United Airlines' customers, has been awarded the 2018 Frequent Traveler Titan Award as the leading and most innovative airline loyalty program in the Americas. The Titan Awards are awarded to one airline, hotel and rental car company by a board of notable loyalty leaders who have been an integral part of building the loyalty industry.

"It's a tremendous honor to be recognized by this industry's leadership for having the best airline loyalty program in the Americas," said Luc Bondar, United's president of MileagePlus and vice president of Loyalty. "It is our goal to make sure MileagePlus members are taken care of at every step of their travel journey and we look forward to continuing to find new opportunities to enhance the experience for all of our members."

"We congratulate United MileagePlus for earning the prestigious Frequent Traveler Titan Award for the Americas," said Henry Harteveldt, Titan Awards chair and noted airline industry analyst. "Our distinguished panel of six travel industry loyalty pioneers recognizes MileagePlus's industry-leading strength and value across the Americas."

United continues to enhance its MileagePlus program, offering members new ways to earn and redeem miles as well as increased benefits. Highlights from the last 12 months include:

About United

United Airlines and United Express operate approximately 4,700 flights a day to 356 airports across five continents. In 2017, United and United Express operated more than 1.6 million flights carrying more than 148 million customers. United is proud to have the world's most comprehensive route network, including U.S. mainland hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Newark/New York, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. United operates 760 mainline aircraft and the airline's United Express carriers operate 546 regional aircraft. The airline is a founding member of Star Alliance, which provides service to 193 countries via 28 member airlines. For more information, visit united.com, follow @United on Twitter or connect on Facebook. The common stock of United's parent, United Continental Holdings, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".

SOURCE United Airlines

Related Links

http://www.united.com

