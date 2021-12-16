Mileivi Legon's new book "Constelación" is an empowering tale that presents different shades of women as they reinforce themes of friendship, family, and romance
Recent release "Constelación" from Page Publishing author Mileivi Legon is a gorgeously written novel that revolves around four different ladies who lived different lives but share the same struggles, strength, and origin.
Mileivi Legon, a graduate of Business Administration, a lover of literary work and began writing poems since young age, a dutiful wife and mother; has completed her new book "Constelación": a gripping fiction filled with different kinds of love: love for family, for significant other, and love for truth and freedom. The story basically is anchored in love. It is an inviting novel where every single female character has depth and was written with much nuance, making them more real and relatable to readers.
Dec 16, 2021, 06:00 ET
MIAMI, Florida, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Legon shares, "Four intertwined stories, four girls separated at birth ... Rosa, Yissel, Alexis and Madelaine become women who fight for love, to recover their families, to bring their truths to light, to defend their emotions, to be recognized in a world of betrayals, but most of all, they struggle to survive.
Constellation is a novel that shows us that love and family give us the necessary strength to achieve any goal, and to overcome any obstacle. It will make us laugh, it will make us cry and it will also make us dream, hoping that in the end, if we have faith, that dream can come true."
Published by Page Publishing, Mileivi Legon's empowering depiction of women will undeniably motivate the readers. The story is filled with women who know to fight for their wants and rights. They might have faced some difficulties along the way but the author perfectly showed how one can come out stronger from a messy situation.
This is an enthralling novel that celebrates women's willpower and wit, a perfect gift to every remarkable woman out there.
Readers who wish to experience this electrifying work can purchase "Constelación" online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1708901/Mileivi_Legon.jpg
SOURCE Page Publishing
Share this article