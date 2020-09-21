"Miles of Memories" Fall Road Trip Getaways from 22 Benchmark Resorts & Hotels in 7 US Regions Up to 40% Savings

HOUSTON, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Benchmark Resorts & Hotels is charting a new course for housebound guests with the new Miles of Memories Fall Road Trip Getaways program. Twenty-two hotels in seven spectacular travel regions across the United States, are offering discounts of up to 40% off rooms, dining, spa services, activities and amenities. These 'Staycations' are designed to meet the needs of a diverse number of guests with options for adventure, play, sports, fine dining, entertainment and wellness. A number of offers extend until December 3, 2020, so some resorts will be open for ski season. All are within drive distance of major urban areas.

Texas: Wide Open Spaces

San Antonio, the Alamo City, is home to Hotel Contessa on the vibrant River Walk. Nearby, in the open spaces of the famous Texas Hill Country, is La Cantera Resort & Spa, voted the Number One Resort in Texas and the Southwest by readers of Travel + Leisure magazine. Explore Aggieland from the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center in the middle of the college's renowned campus. Say Howdy to Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe | Houston.

For more information on Texas Road Trips and discounts of up to 40%, complimentary resort fees, dining credits and parking, visit: Texas Road Trips.

The Northeast: Colonial Charm, Autumn Beauty

Three historic inns in Vermont's Green Mountains showcase New England's patriotic past amid peaks blazing with fall colors. The Equinox Golf Resort & Spa played a role in the American Revolution and its past is perfectly preserved and honored with a place on the National Register of Historic Places. Its sister property, The Inns at The Equinox is a collection of colonial era and modern buildings. Guests can hone their culinary skills at The Essex, Vermont's Culinary Resort & Spa, offering cooking classes and fine dining.

For more information on Miles of Northeast lodging savings up to 30%, and select resort and dining credits, and to book, visit: Fall Northeast Road Trips.

Arizona, California, Washington: The West Beckons

Set on the coast of Santa Cruz and close to its noted wine country, Chaminade Resort & Spa captures the best of the Golden State. Dive in at Lake Arrowhead Resort and Spa on Lake Arrowhead in the San Bernardino Forest. Or, head north to the Forest Suites Resort on Lake Tahoe, offering year-round sports and top entertainment. Sip the vintages of Washington State's wine country and savor award-winning cuisine at Willows Lodge. Adventure calls from the Columbia Gorge at Skamania Lodge. In Arizona, sophisticated Scottsdale offers entertainment, sports, and year-round superb dining. For a mid-century modern vibe, opt for the Hotel Valley Ho, set in the heart of lively Old Town. For a more intimate retreat, try the Mountain Shadows in nearby Paradise Valley.

For more on Best of the West savings up to 35%, spa packages and to book, visit: Fall West Road Trips.

Great Escapes to The Virginias and Tennessee

Virginia's proud history lives on in Leesburg, in the State's wine country, where the luxurious Lansdowne provides a great escape for travelers from nearby states and Washington, DC. A beautiful campus and surrounding countryside make The Inn at Virginia Tech a prime stop in Blacksburg. For West Virginia's outdoor adventures, head to Stonewall Resort and its magnificent lakes and mountains. Families can hit the Appalachian Trail in Tennessee's Great Smoky Mountains and stay at Dollywood's DreamMore Resort and Spa™.

For more information on The Virginias and Tennessee lodging savings up to 25%, resort fee credits, and to book, visit The Virginias and Tennessee Road Trips.

Florida Sunshine

Gloria and Emilio Estefan's Costa d'Este Beach Resort & Spa is a sparkling gem set on Florida's Treasure Coast, rich with sunshine, sandy beaches and Vero Beach art and cultural attractions.

For more information on Florida resort savings up to 25% and a third night free, and to book, visit: Fall Florida Road Trips.

Along the Great Lakes

Blazing fall foliage is reflected in endless lakes, ready for boating and fishing, and championship golf courses and hiking trails. The Abbey Resort overlooks Wisconsin's stunning Lake Geneva and is an easy drive from several Midwestern states.

For more on Great Lakes Road Trips, and on the daily $25 Resort credit offered, and to book, visit: Fall Great Lakes Road Trips.

Colorado, Wyoming: Mountain Peaks and Valleys

Colorado Springs is home to the Garden of the Gods Resort and Club, noted for the enchanting rock formations nearby as well as an array of sports. Jackson Hole, Wyoming, draws visitors from around the world. Guests of the Snow King Resort can take advantage of the area's recreational facilities from hiking and mountain biking to skiing. Yellowstone National Park is nearby.

For more information on Rocky Mountain lodging savings, including up to $300 in resort credits and to book, visit: Fall Mountain States Road Trip Offers.

For more information on all 22 hotels and resorts participating in Benchmark's seven Miles of Memories Fall Travel Regions and to book, visit Miles of Memories or this link: https://www.benchmarkresortsandhotels.com/Fall_Road_Trip_Offers/

Rediscover a Quintessential Autumn Road Trip in Benchmark's Mosaic Traveler blog.

