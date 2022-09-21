Milesight IoT and Actility Partner Up to Facilitate LoRaWAN® Deployments

XIAMEN, China and PARIS, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Milesight, the fast-growing AIoT solution provider, and Actility, the world leader in IoT connectivity solutions, announced a strategic partnership to facilitate the deployment of IoT use cases for indoor air quality (IAQ), smart buildings, smart offices, smart cities, smart agriculture, and many other verticals.

IoT gateways use LoRaWAN® to connect smart devices to the cloud for data processing and management. Now, Milesight LoRaWAN® Gateways allow seamless connection to Actility's ThingPark® LoRaWAN® network servers. The data collected from LoRa® field sensors is backhauled over secured links into many of the major cloud IoT platforms connected to Actility's ThingPark, such as Microsoft Azure, AWS IoT Core, PTC Thingworx, and others.

Milesight LoRaWAN® Gateways

Milesight gateways are ideal for interconnecting and relaying messages efficiently and reliably between sensors and network servers. It can handle high amounts of traffic and massive sensor data with low power consumption and enable secure communication with multiple VPNs like IPsec/OpenVPN/L2TP/PPTP/DMVPN.

Other extraordinary features like Class B, Noise Analyzer, Multicast, Gateway Fleet Management and many more are waiting for you to experience.

Integration with Actility LRR

A significant advancement is with access to complete programming info from Actility and integrate Actility's LRR into Milesight gateways, Milesight can now smoothly connect to Actility ThingPark, manage all sensor data, monitor device status and modify relevant configurations, which marks the complete management of gateways and sensors.

"Milesight has committed to providing innovative device-to-cloud LoRaWAN® solutions, while Actility has a proven reputation in offering highly reliable and stable IoT deployments in the LoRaWAN® ecosystem. We both share the same goal to build a smarter world over LoRaWAN® technology. Through this promising partnership, our mutual customers will benefit from the deployed LoRaWAN® solutions that offer streamlined operations, visualized insights and improved productivity." said Leon Jiang, VP of Milesight.

"We're thrilled about partnering with Milesight IoT. Their expertise in IIoT innovation, coupled with Actility's advanced connectivity solutions portfolio, will allow quicker and more secure deployments of LoRaWAN® solutions across many IoT segments on all continents as well through common distributors and system integrators." said Oliver Hersent, CEO at Actility.

