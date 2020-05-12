MilesTek Expands Line of RF Coaxial Cable Assemblies Available with Same-Day Shipping

MilesTek's newly extended line of coax cable assemblies includes flexible RG58, RG174, RG214, RG316, RG316-DS and RG400-style cable with a selection of connector choices and combinations including BNC, SMB, SMA, TNC and Type-N. Straight male, right-angle male, female and female bulkhead connectors are also available depending on the cable type. Other features include PVC low temp, FEP high temp jackets, heat shrink strain relief boots, single and double cable shielding, cable diameters ranging from .10 to .20 inches and max operating frequency up to 11 GHz.

"These new assemblies are built here in the U.S. and are perfect for use in RF applications including WLAN/LAN, GPS, ATE (Automated Test Equipment), test labs, R&D, instrumentation and telecom applications. Since we stock these new assemblies, we are able to support our customers with same-day shipping to address their urgent needs," said Steve Ellis, Product Line Manager.

MilesTek's new RF coaxial cable assemblies are in stock and available for immediate shipment.

About MilesTek:

MilesTek designs and manufactures a broad range of MIL-STD-1553B and Ethernet connectivity products to address Military Avionics, Aerospace, Industrial and government applications. In addition to a wide selection of off-the-shelf products, MilesTek can custom manufacture cable assemblies and harnesses. MilesTek is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas and is ISO-9001:2015 certified. MilesTek is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, ShowMe Cables, INC-Installs and Integra Optics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

