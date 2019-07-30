MilesTek Introduces New 1U and 2U Cat5e, Cat6 and Cat6a Patch Panels

MilesTek's new Ethernet patch panel line consists of panels with both standard keystone-style couplers as well as versions with MilesTek's mini-couplers. Mini-couplers provide the same performance and quality as full-size Ethernet couplers, but measure less than one inch in length. This design provides more room for installers to work, improves air flow and reduces stress on cable exits, ensuring that the mating assembly's bend radius is not exceeded. Furthermore, many of these patch panels feature a cable management bar which is useful for organizing and securing patch cables.

The new patch panels include 24-port Cat5e, Cat6 and Cat6a V-Panels with cable management bar, 24 and 48-port Cat5e,Cat6 and Cat6a patch panels, 24 and 48-port blank panels with keystone coupler cut outs and a 24-port Cat6 panel with right-angle couplers.

"Our new patch panels provide a wide range of options for our customers to address just about every Ethernet cable patching application. By offering 24 and 48-port, 1U and 2U panels with multiple category ratings, we can now provide a solution to any patching application and ship the same day, helping our customers to hit their project targets," said Brian Gates, Senior Product Manager.

MilesTek's new Ethernet Patch Panels are in-stock and available for immediate shipment.

About MilesTek:

MilesTek designs and manufactures a broad range of MIL-STD-1553B and Ethernet connectivity products to address Military Avionics, Aerospace, Industrial and government applications. In addition to a wide selection of off-the-shelf products, MilesTek can custom manufacture cable assemblies and harnesses. MilesTek is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas and is ISO-9001:2015 certified. MilesTek is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, Kaelus, ShowMe Cables and Integra Optics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

