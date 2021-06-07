MilesTek Introduces New and Improved eCommerce Website Enhancing Customer Experience

In addition to these features and resources, the new website offers the following enhancements to save customers time and help them find the right products-fast:

Mobile and tablet friendly

View order history and easily reorder the same purchases

Save your shopping cart for future needs

Update billing and shipping information as needed

Sign-up to receive e-mail newsletters

View our library of technical content and blog articles

"We are very excited to introduce this new website which will make it even easier for our customers to locate the products they need and proceed through checkout effortlessly, saving valuable time. As we continue to improve our resources, including our eCommerce platforms, our goal is to make our customers' buying experience as easy and fast as possible," said Ron Lucero, Director of eCommerce.

Visit MilesTek's new and improved website by visiting www.milestek.com.

About MilesTek:

MilesTek designs and manufactures a broad range of MIL-STD-1553B and Ethernet connectivity products to address Military Avionics, Aerospace, Industrial and government applications. In addition to a wide selection of off-the-shelf products, MilesTek can custom manufacture cable assemblies and harnesses. MilesTek is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas and is ISO-9001:2015 certified. MilesTek is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves & Aiconics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

