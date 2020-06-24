MilesTek Introduces New Waterproof HDMI Cable Assemblies and Panel-Mount Coupler

These rugged, IP67-rated HDMI cable assemblies feature a waterproof coupler that allows these HDMI cables to withstand harsh environments by preventing the ingress of water and fine particulates such as dust that would typically render standard HDMI cables useless. These robust cables feature gold-plated contacts that stand up to repeated mating cycles, operating temperatures of -24°C to +85°C, and lanyard-attached dust caps on each connector to keep debris out of the connector while not in use.

In addition to the new waterproof HDMI cables, MilesTek now also offers an IP67-rated HDMI panel-mount coupler that can be used with the new IP67-rated HDMI cable assemblies. The MMIC00009 can be mounted to a panel or enclosure and ships with a chain-attached dust cap to keep the coupler water and dust free while not in use.

"These rugged waterproof HDMI cables and coupler offer a perfect solution for customers who require HDMI connectivity in harsh environments often found in military, industrial computing and outdoor display applications. These hard to find, IP67-rated HDMI cables and coupler are available off-the-shelf with no minimum order quantities," said Mark Blackwood, Product Manager.

MilesTek's waterproof HDMI cables and IP67-rated HDMI panel-mount coupler are in stock and available for immediate shipment.

About MilesTek

MilesTek designs and manufactures a broad range of MIL-STD-1553B and Ethernet connectivity products to address Military Avionics, Aerospace, Industrial and government applications. In addition to a wide selection of off-the-shelf products, MilesTek can custom manufacture cable assemblies and harnesses. MilesTek is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas and is ISO-9001:2015 certified. MilesTek is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, ShowMe Cables, INC-Installs and Integra Optics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

