MilesTek Introduces RoHS/REACH-Compliant, LSZH and Plenum-Rated Twinax Cable Assemblies

MilesTek's new halogen free and plenum cable assemblies are ideal for use in enclosed areas where PVC's toxic properties are restricted, including use in military vehicles and enclosed building applications. The new LSZH cables feature an operating temperature range of -30°C to +80° C and the plenum-rated assemblies support temperatures up to +125° C.

Connector options include include 3-slot and 3-lug TRB connectors, bulkhead-style jack options, insulated and non-insulated connector options as well as versions with blunt cut ends and bend reliefs. Off-the-shelf lengths range from 1 foot to 20 feet and all cables in this series feature robust, 0.242" O.D., twinaxial cable.

"These new halogen-free and plenum-rated cables satisfy several requirements many of our customers require including lead free solder, LSZH and plenum ratings and RoHS and REACH compliance. Unlike our competitors who require a six to eight week lead time for these types of cable assemblies, we stock these cables for same-day shipping," said Mark Blackwood, Product Line Manager.

MilesTek's new RoHS-compliant LSZH and plenum-rated twinax cables are in stock and available for immediate shipment.

About MilesTek:

MilesTek designs and manufactures a broad range of MIL-STD-1553B and Ethernet connectivity products to address Military Avionics, Aerospace, Industrial and government applications. In addition to a wide selection of off-the-shelf products, MilesTek can custom manufacture cable assemblies and harnesses. MilesTek is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas and is ISO-9001:2015 certified. MilesTek is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, Kaelus, ShowMe Cables and Integra Optics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

