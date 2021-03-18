MilesTek Launches New USB 3.0 Cable Assemblies with Die-Cast Metal Backshells

MilesTek's new line of USB 3.0 cable assemblies include nine ruggedized models with die-cast metal backshells. Designed to support harsh environments, these cables feature optional, removable machine vision thumbscrews for secure lockdown connections. Additional features include USB 3.0 compliance with up to 4.8 Gbps speeds,22 AWG power conductors for maximum power transfer and Type-A, B, Micro-B and C connector options in lengths of 1, 2 and 3 meters off-the-shelf.

"With our new line of ruggedized USB 3.0 cables with die-cast metal shells, we are able to fill a niche and offer customers a hardier alternative to standard USB 3.0 cables without the excess cost of full mil-spec. Also, since these cables are in-stock, customers can avoid long lead times typically associated with specialized cables like these," said Dustin Guttadauro, Product Line Manager.

MilesTek's new USB 3.0 assemblies with die-cast metal backshells are in-stock and available with same-day shipping and no minimum order quantity.

About MilesTek:

MilesTek designs and manufactures a broad range of MIL-STD-1553B and Ethernet connectivity products to address Military Avionics, Aerospace, Industrial and government applications. In addition to a wide selection of off-the-shelf products, MilesTek can custom manufacture cable assemblies and harnesses. MilesTek is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas and is ISO-9001:2015 certified. MilesTek is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves & Aiconics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

